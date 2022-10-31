FNE at IDFF Ji.hlava 2022: Full List of Winners

Over 300 films screened in the competition and sidebar sections of the festival, including 95 world premieres, 33 international premieres and six European premieres.
The festival will continue online for the Czech audience till 13 October 2022.
The main supporters of the Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival in 2022 were the Czech Ministry of Culture, the Czech Film Fund, the Jihlava City and the Vysočina Region.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Opus Bonum Competition:
Opus Bonum Award:
07:15 – Blackbird (France)
Directed by Judith Auffray
Best Central and East European Film:
Deserters (Croatia)
Directed by Damir Markovina
Best Editing:
Over Our Hills (Switzerland)
Directed by Mateo Ybarra
Best Cinematography:
07:15 - Blackbird (France)
Best Debut Film:
Bloom (Canada)
Directed by Fanie Pelletier
Best Original Approach:
Greater Gospel (Spain)
Directed by Javier Codesal
Best Sound Design:
Deserters (Croatia)
Students Jury Award:
Over Our Hills (Switzerland)
Czech Joy Competition:
Czech Joy Award:
Kapr Code (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Lucie Králová
Special Mention:
The Visitors (Czech Republic, Norway, Slovakia)
Directed by Veronika Lišková
Best Editing:
a-B-C-D-e-F-G-H-i-JONESTOWN (Czech Republic)
Directed by Jan Bušta
Best Cinematography:
Found by the One She Seeks (Czech Republic)
Directed by Petr Michal
Students Jury Award:
Happily Ever After (Czech Republic)
Directed by Jana Počtová
Testimonies Competition:
Best Film:
Into the Weeds: Dewayne "Lee" Johnson vs Monsanto Company (Canada)
Directed by Jennifer Baichwal
Special Mention:
Rojek (Canada)
Directed by Zaynê Akyol
Special Mention:
Atlantic Ragagar (Switzerland)
Directed by Gilles Aubry
Fascinations Competition:
Best Experimental Documentary Film:
The Sound of Time ( Italy, Brazil, Venezuela)
Directed by JeissyTrompiz
Special Mention:
Spectrum Restoration (Brazil)
Directed by Felippe Mussel
Special Mention:
The Geometry of the Hunter (South Korea)
Directed by Soh Boram
Fascinations: Exprmntl.cz Competition:
Best Czech Experimental Film:
Glasswork (Czech Republic)
Directed by Zdeněk Picpauer
Special Mention:
Kambium 1492 (Slovakia)
Directed by Peter Kašpar, Denis Kozerawski
Special Mention:
The Landscape of Ashes (Czech Republic)
Directed by Eliška Plechatová
Audience Award:
Happily Ever After (Czech Republic)
Contribution to World Cinema Award:
Dušan Hanák
Short Joy:
Best Short Documentary Film:
Blue Bed (Belgium)
Directed by Lize Cuveele
Best Virtual Reality:
Winner:
Missing Pictures Episode 2: Tsai Ming-liang, The Seven-Story Building (France, Luxembourg, United Kingdom, South Korea, Taiwan)
Directed by Kuan-Yuan Lai, Clement Deneux
Special Mention:
From the Main Square (Germany)
Directed by Pedro Harres
Silver Eye Awards (Awarded by the Institute of Documentary Film, IDF):
Winner:
Love Is Not an Orange (Moldova, France, the Netherlands, Belgium)
Directed by Otilia Barbara
Special Mention:
Plai. A Mountain Path (Ukraine)
Directed by Eva Dzhyshyashvili
Silver Eye Award – Short Documentaries:
Avitaminosis (Ukraine, Czech Republic)
Directed by Kateryna Ruzhyna
Best Festival Poster – Audience Award:
Taiwan International Documentary Festival 2022
Best Festival Poster – Festival Identity Award:
DokuFest International Documentary and Short Film Festival
INDUSTRY AWARDS:
Ji.hlava New Visions Award 2022 for Most Promising European Project:
Forest (Poland)
Directed by Lidia Duda
Ji.hlava New Visions Award 2022 for Most Promising U.S. Project:
Recording Mary (USA, Columbia)
Directed by Czech Republic
DAFilms.com Award:
Sinnermen (Croatia)
Directed by Aleš Suk
#Docs Connect Taskovski Training Award:
Forest (Poland)
Directed by Lidia Duda
Cannes Docs - Marché du Film Award:
Click the Link Below (Germany, Norway, UK)
Directed by Audun Amundsen
EFM Award:
METRO 2022 (Ukraine)
Directed by Pavlo Dorohoi
DAE Award:
Red Skies (Portugal)
Directed by Marina Thomé
Click HERE for the press release about the winning films and HERE for the industry awards.