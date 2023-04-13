PRODUCTION: Hungarian Minority Coproduction The Brutalist Starring Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones Shoots in Hungary

BUDAPEST: Brady Corbet is currently shooting The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Isaach De Bankolé, Stacy Martin and Alessandro Nivola, in Hungary. The film is coproduced by Viktória Petrányi through Proton Cinema and it will be edited by Hungarian Dávid Jancsó.

The script follows the life of an architect who emigrated to America, László Tóth, and his wife, over 30 years.

Brookstreet UK, Yellow Bear and Andrew Lauren Productions are producing. Hungary’s Proton Cinema and Intake Films out (UK) are coproducing,

Dávid Jancsó, who is the son of Miklós Jancsó and a collaborator of Kornél Mundruczó, also edited The Childhood of a Leader (2015), Corbet’s debut feature, which was also shot in Hungary.

The shooting of The Brutalist was supposed to start in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.