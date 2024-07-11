Wim Wenders, Guest of Honour at Budapest Classics Film Marathon

BUDAPEST: The 7th edition of the Budapest Classics Film Marathon , organised by the National Film Institute – Hungary , will bring more than 100 restored classics screenings in the Hungarian capital from 17 to 22 September 2024. German film director Wim Wenders will be its guest of honour.

The largest international film festival in Budapest, celebrating 110 years of Hungarian animation in 2024, focuses on animated films, screening such classics as the works of Gyula Macskássy and György Várnai, György Kovásznai, József Nepp, Marcell Jankovics and Attila Dargay, whose films can be seen fully restored for the first time in a cinema.

The Marathon also pays tribute to Hungarian animation talents working abroad, including John Halas, Jean Image, George Pal, Zoltán Maros, Éva Falus, and to the foreign coproductions of the Pannónia Filmstúdió.

Reviving an old cinema tradition, almost every long film screening at the festival will be accompanied by an animated short film.

This year, the festival’s guest of honour is Wim Wenders, who will receive the 2024 FIAF (International Federation of Film Archives) Award for his commitment to saving the world’s film heritage. Twelve of his films will be screened at the festival.

Budapest Classics Film Marathon will take place at the Toldi cinema, Uránia National Film Theatre, the French Institute, Budapest Music Center and open air in the Szent István Square.