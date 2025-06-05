05-06-2025

FNE Podcast: Ildiko Takacs: Tribute Programme Director, Executive Producer

    ANNECY: FNE spoke to Ildiko Takacs, Hungarian Tribute Programme director and executive producer, about Annecy International Animation Film Festival (8 – 14 June 2025), where Hungary is the guest country this year. The most prestigious animation film festival in the world will showcase Hungary’s film industry, creators, studios, and educational institutions.

    Ildiko Takacs, source: private archiveIldiko Takacs is a cultural strategist with a background in law, cultural diplomacy, and film business. She has held leadership roles across the creative industries, including with InterCom, the Hungarian Cultural Centre in London, and DIGIC Pictures. Currently, she lectures at IBS University and serves as Programme Director for the Hungarian Guest of Honor focus at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2025, appointed by the National Film Institute. Her work bridges cultural policy, international collaboration, and industry development across Europe and beyond.

    Click HERE for more information about the Hungarian Tribute Programme at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2025.

    Click HERE to listen to the podcast.

