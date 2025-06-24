24-06-2025

French Film Festival in Belgrade Starts Today

    BELGRADE: Serbian actress and director Mirjana Karanović is the patron of the 2025 edition of the French Film Festival in Belgrade, which is organised by the French Institute 25 – 29 June, and 3 – 6 July 2025.

    La reparation by Régis Warnier will open the festival, with the director in attendance.

    The programme of ten films also includes Amélie Bonnin’s Leave One Day / Partir un jour, Lumière, the Adventure Continues / Lumière, l’aventure continue by Thierry Frémaux, The Divine Sarah Bernhardt / Sarah Bernhardt, la divine by Guillaume Nicloux, Saint-Ex by Pablo Agüero, And Their Children After Them / Leurs enfants après eux by Ludovic Boukherma and Zoran Boukherma, Niki by Céline Sallette, My Mother, God and Sylvie Vartan / Ma mère, dieu et Sylvie Vartan by Ken Scott, Dalloway by Yann Gozlan, and Sailing Home / La vallée des fous by Xavier Beauvois.

