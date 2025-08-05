PRODUCTION: Hungarian Director Gábor Herendi in Postproduction with Passionate Women

BUDAPEST: Gábor Herendi is currently in postproduction with the romantic comedy Passionate Women / Szenvedélyesnők, an adaptation of one of the most successful Czech films, Women in Temptation / Ženy v pokušení (2010) directed by Jirí Vejdelek and produced by Infinity Prague .

The script written by Réka Divinyi revolves around Lilla, a woman in her forties who works as a couples’ therapist and has dedicated her life to her family. When her husband leaves her, Lilla's daughter and her mother decide to pull her out of her depression and self-pity, and get her to start dating again.

Juli Básti, Móni Balsai, Sára Varga-Járó, and Benjámin Lengyel play the main characters.

The film is produced independently by György Kárpáti and Balázs Berta of Vertigo Média, with a budget of approximately 1 m EUR. TV2 is the film’s media partner.

Gábor Herendi’s previous eight films have attracted more than 3.2 m admissions over the past two decades, making him by far the most successful Hungarian filmmaker. His most recent film, Gone Running / Futnimentem (produced by Vertigo Média and coproduced by KMH Film), topped the box-office charts for weeks, with over 737,000 viewers in domestic cinemas.

“After the success of Gone Running, expectations are high, but we don't expect that exceptional achievement to be repeated. Based on the excellent actors, the personality of Gábor Herendi, and the success of the original Czech film, we hope that the film will once again reach a wide audience, hopefully gathering 300,000 viewers,” producer Balázs Berta told FNE.

Passionate Women was shot during 20 days from 5 April to 8 May 2025 at the emblematic locations of Budapest 12th district.

The editing is already completed, and the lighting, sound and VFX are underway so that the film can be released in cinemas by Vertigo Média on 27 November 2025.

Click here to see the first teaser of the film.

Production Information:

Producer:

Vertigo Média (Hungary)

Balázs Berta: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Gábor Herendi

Scriptwriter: Réka Divinyi

DoP: Péter Szatmári

Editor: Isván Király

Composer: Róbert Hrutka

Main cast: Juli Básti, Móni Balsai, Sára Varga-Járó, Benjámin Lengyel, Tamás Lengyel, Kelemen Barna Bányai, Péter Scherer, Annamária Fodor, Máté Mészáros, Károly Frenreisz