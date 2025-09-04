PRODUCTION: Zsombor Dyga Shoots Sequel to Most Watched Hungarian Film of the Past 35 Years

How Could I Live Without You by Orosz Dénes

BUDAPEST: While Orosz Dénes’ 2024 romantic musical comedy How Could I Live Without You? / Hogyan tudnék élni nélküled? (produced by IKO Műsorgyártó Kft) has exceeded 1 m admissions and 5 m EUR gross (while still in Hungarian cinemas), the shooting for a sequel is currently underway. Directed by Dyga Zsombor, Always the Same Way / Mindig ugyanúgy is backed by the National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ).

Six years after the previous story, the main setting is once again the Lake Balaton, where old friends are preparing for a wedding, surrounded by love, complications, misunderstandings, humour, and an emotional rollercoaster. Popular hits from Ferenc Demjén will once again accompany the storyline, as both films are actually based on them.

Krisztina Goda wrote the script, and Anett Kormos is the co-writer.

Franciska Törőcsik, Márk Ember, Péter Marics, Luca Márkus, Marcell Kirády, and Harmat Kovács play the main characters.

“The first part has been breaking all domestic records, since December 2024, and it has a huge fan base eagerly awaiting the sequel. Set in the unique environment of Lake Balaton, the second part also depicts fundamental human emotions that evoke our past as well as a retro feeling of life, while telling a story that may once again touch the audience. It recalls our youth, love, and an era that was decisive for all of us. If we succeed in achieving all this, there is a chance that many people will once again buy tickets to the cinema”, producer Attila Kirády of IKO Műsorgyártó Kft told FNE.

Always the Same Way is produced by IKO Műsorgyártó Kft., co-financed by TV2, and made with a total budget of 6.17 m EUR / 2.468 b HUF, of which 3.25 m EUR / 1.3 b HUF are from the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI).

Attila Kirády is the film’s producer, and Krisztina Goda is creative producer.

The shooting began in August 2025 at Lake Balaton, and will wrap after 40 shooting days mid-October, with additional shooting days set for December 2025.

Always the Same Way will be released in Hungarian cinemas by InterCom in 2026, having TV2 Group as media partner.

Production Information:

Producer:

IKO Műsorgyártó Kft (Hungary)

Attila Kirády:

Credits:

Director: Zsombor Dyga

Scriptwriter: Krisztina Goda

Co-writer: Anett Kormos

DoP: Gábor Marosi

Choreographer: Lajos Péter Túri

Production designer: Gábor Valcz

Costume designer: Tünde Kemenesi

Cast: Franciska Törőcsik, Márk Ember, Péter Marics, Luca Márkus, Marcell Kirády, Harmat Kovács, Beatrix Trill, Bence Brasch, Claudia Liptai, Zoltán Seress, Anna Györgyi and Barnabás Rohonyi