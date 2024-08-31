PRODUCTION: Lithuanian Director Mantas Verbiejus in Production with Sand in Your Hair

VILNIUS: Lithuanian director/writer Mantas Verbiejus is currently in production with his feature film Sand in Your Hair, whose development and production have been supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre .

Malvina, a former ballerina in her mid-eighties once celebrated for her grace on stage, languishes in a monotonous routine. The unexpected meeting of Kipras, a talented painter of her age, becomes the catalyst for change. Together, they defy society’s expectations about seniors, transcending age and challenging taboos. As they escape from relatives and institutions, they discover that freedom isn’t merely physical, it’s about breaking free from invisible chains.

Jūratė Onaitytė and Juozas Budraitis play the main characters of the film.

“Sand in Your Hair is a timely film set in Lithuania, where the vibrancy of youth contrasts sharply with the pressures faced by the older generation. The story follows two 80-year-olds who, despite societal expectations and family disapproval, discover a love that reignites their passion for life. In a country where the younger generation thrives, this film highlights the often-overlooked struggles of older people, delivering a powerful message: love and the pursuit of happiness are ageless, and it’s never too late to defy expectations and embrace life fully”, producer Živilė Gallego told FNE.

Živilė Gallego is producing through Lithuanian Fralita Films with a total budget of 800,000 EUR.

The project’s development was supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre and Creative Europe MEDIA, while the production was supported mainly by the Lithuanian Film Centre, followed by the Lithuanian National Radio and Television, private funds and 30% of eligible production expenses to be covered by Tax Incentive.

The filming started on 5 August and will wrap on 15 September 2024. The shooting is taking place in Vilnius, Klaipėda and Juodkrantė (Lithuania), as well as Jūrmalciems (Latvia).

Production Information:

Producer:

Fralita Films (Lithuania)

Živilė Gallego: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Mantas Verbiejus

Scriptwriters: MantasVerbiejus, Gediminas Cibulskis

Cinematographer: Rytis Kurkulis

Production designer: Anželika Šulcaitė

Costume designer: Neringa Keršulytė

Make-up artist: Milda Gucevičienė

Production manager: Kristijonas Puipa

Cast: Jūratė Onaitytė, Juozas Budraitis, Liubomiras Laucevičius, Laima Akstinaitė, Eglė Mikulionytė