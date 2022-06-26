PRODUCTION: Macedonian TV Series Clear Water in Production

SKOPJE: Director Jani Bojadzi is filming the drama thriller TV series Clear Water / Bistra voda on several locations in Skopje from 2 June to 31 July 2022. The 12 episodes are produced by Macedonian Cinnamon Media Factory in coproduction with Macedonian Alfa TV .

Clear Water unravels the secret intrigues of business, crime, high politics, presented through the prism of two families and a 45-year-old conflict.

The project was started 12 years ago as an idea of late ​​Ljupcho Todorovski Upa, Moni Damevski, Jani Bojadzi and Vladimir Karpuzovski, and it has been developed and prepared in the last few years. Dejan Milosevski is the executive producer.

The main characters are played by Dejan Lilic, Jelena Zugic, Vasil Zafircev, Aleksandar Mikic, Robert Veljanovski and Zoran Ljutkov, and the cast consists of more than 100 actors.

The series will be filmed on more than 50 locations in Skopje, but also throughout the country.

Clear Water will start airing in mid-September 2022 on Alfa TV.

Production Information:

Producer:

Cinnamon Media Factory (North Macedonia)

Coproducer:

Alfa TV (North Macedonia)

Credits:

Director: Jani Bojadzi

Screenwriter: Jani Bojadzi

Screenwriter collaborators: Aleksandar Rusjakov, Vesna Kusleska

DoP: Kristijan Karadzovski

Composer: Igor Vasilev

Sound: Valentin Videnovic

Costume designer: Nevenka Todorovska

Cast: Dejan Lilic, Jelena Zugic, Vasil Zafircev, Aleksandar Mikic, Robert Veljanovski, Zoran Ljutkov, Vlado Jovanovski, Snezana Konevska Rusi, Meto Jovanovski, Goran Stojanovski, Maja Ljutkov, Keti Doncevska Ilic, Rubens Muratovski, Damjan Cvetanovski, Irena Ilievska, Ana Jovanovska