PRODUCTION: Macedonian TV Series Clear Water in Production

Clear Water unravels the secret intrigues of business, crime, high politics, presented through the prism of two families and a 45-year-old conflict.
The project was started 12 years ago as an idea of late Ljupcho Todorovski Upa, Moni Damevski, Jani Bojadzi and Vladimir Karpuzovski, and it has been developed and prepared in the last few years. Dejan Milosevski is the executive producer.
The main characters are played by Dejan Lilic, Jelena Zugic, Vasil Zafircev, Aleksandar Mikic, Robert Veljanovski and Zoran Ljutkov, and the cast consists of more than 100 actors.
The series will be filmed on more than 50 locations in Skopje, but also throughout the country.
Clear Water will start airing in mid-September 2022 on Alfa TV.
Production Information:
Producer:
Cinnamon Media Factory (North Macedonia)
Coproducer:
Alfa TV (North Macedonia)
Credits:
Director: Jani Bojadzi
Screenwriter: Jani Bojadzi
Screenwriter collaborators: Aleksandar Rusjakov, Vesna Kusleska
DoP: Kristijan Karadzovski
Composer: Igor Vasilev
Sound: Valentin Videnovic
Costume designer: Nevenka Todorovska
Cast: Dejan Lilic, Jelena Zugic, Vasil Zafircev, Aleksandar Mikic, Robert Veljanovski, Zoran Ljutkov, Vlado Jovanovski, Snezana Konevska Rusi, Meto Jovanovski, Goran Stojanovski, Maja Ljutkov, Keti Doncevska Ilic, Rubens Muratovski, Damjan Cvetanovski, Irena Ilievska, Ana Jovanovska