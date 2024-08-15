North Macedonia Steps Back from 2025 Oscar Race

SKOPJE: North Macedonia will not be submitting a film for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The decision was confirmed by the Macedonian Film Professionals Association (DFRM) , the organisation responsible for the country's Oscar submissions.

In a statement released to the public, the Association explained that the Macedonian film industry has not produced a film that meets the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences' criteria for this year's awards. The call for submissions was announced on 12 July 2024, with the submission period closing on 12 August 2024.

The decision underscores North Macedonia's occasional absence from the category. The country notably did not submit a film for consideration in 2017 and 2013.

In 2023, North Macedonia submitted Housekeeping for Beginners / Domakinstvo za pocetnici by Goran Stolevski, produced by Macedonian List Production, Polish Madants, Croatian Kinorama, Serbian Sense Production and Kosovar Industria Film in coproduction with Film I Väst, CommonGround Pictures and Causeway Films, and in association with Tango, New Europe Film Sales and the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund.