PRODUCTION: OXO Debuts Macedonian TV Series House Arrest

SKOPJE: Macedonian production company OXO released the first season of the sitcom House Arrest / Kukjenpritvor directed by Vardan Tozija. The first episode of the spin-off of the popular TV series Prespav, produced by OXO, aired on MRT1 and the VoD platform Gley.mk on 19 September 2022.

House Arrest focuses on the life and family of the corrupt inspector Tomislav Globovski. He is arrested and the lawyers want him to spend 30 days in custody, but instead of going to jail, the inspector must serve his sentence at home, where a surprise awaits him.

The 32x16-minute series was shot in August 2022.

The screenplay was written by Sasho Kokalanov, and the main roles are played by Goran Stojanovski, Irena Ristic, Sashko Kocev, Deniz Abdula, Jovana Spasic and Zoran Ljutkov.

The series is produced by PeceTaleski through OXO, and coproduced by Darko Perushevski through Gley.mk. The Macedonian Radio Television is also coproducing.

Production Information:

Producer:

OXO Production (North Macedonia)

Coproducers:

Gley.mk (North Macedonia)

Macedonian Radio Television (North Macedonia)

Credits:

Director: Vardan Tozija

Scriptwriter: Sasho Kokalanov

DoP: Dejan Dimeski

Cast: Goran Stojanovski, Irena Ristic, Sashko Kocev, Deniz Abdula, Jovana Spasic, Zoran Ljutkov