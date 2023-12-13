PRODUCTION: Macedonian Writer/Director Georgi Unkovski in Postproduction with Debut Feature DJ Ahmet

SKOPJE: Macedonian writer/director Georgi Unkovski is currently in postproduction with his debut feature DJ Ahmet, which is a coproduction between North Macedonia, the Czech Republic and Serbia.

The film tells the story of a young boy from the Yoruk village of Kodzalia, far in the mountains and secluded from society, who dreams of becoming a DJ.

The cast includes Arif Jakup, Dora Akan, Naim Agushev and Aksel Mehmet.

The film was shot from 15 October 2023 until 22 November 2023 in the villages of Kodzalia and Ali Koç (near Radovish), as well as in Skopje, lensed by Naum Doksevski.

Ivan Unkovski and Ivana Shekutkoska of North Macedonia’s Cinema Futura are producing in coproduction with Vladimir Atanasov and Angela Nestorovska of Sektor Film from North Macedonia, Michal Kráčmer and Veronika Kuhrova of Alter Vision from the Czech Republic, Igor Kecman of Backroom Productions and Jelena Mitrović of Baš Čelik Film House, both from Serbia.

The total budget is 978,000 EUR.

The film is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund and Eurimages. Previously, the film received 9,000 EUR from the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network).

The producers are currently looking for international partners, especially sales agents and coproducers, to join the postproduction stage.

Production Information:

Producer:

Cinema Futura (North Macedonia)

Coproducers:

Sektor Film (North Macedonia)

Alter Vision (Czech Republic)

Backroom Productions (Serbia)

Baš Čelik Film House (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Georgi Unkovski

Screenwriter: Georgi Unkovski

DoP: Naum Doksevski

Cast: Arif Jakup, Dora Akan, Naim Agushev, Aksel Mehmet