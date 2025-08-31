31-08-2025

Soil and Wings Wins 2025 MakeDox Creative Documentary Festival

    SKOPJE: The Serbian/Macedonian coproduction Soil and Wings / Krila i tlo directed by Stefan Malešević received the Onion Award for Best Film in the main competition of the 16th MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival (21– 28 August 2025).

    Another Croatian majority coproduction, Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia), directed by Igor Bezinović, received the Young Onion Award for best film by first or second time director.

    A Special Mention went to the Norwegian/Palestinian coproduction No Other Land directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, and Rachel Szor.

    The festival was held in five locations in Skopje under the slogan "”Who Cares About Reality?". A total of 75 documentaries were screened in five programmes.

    The MakeCoProDox Forum, held 25–27 August at the Youth Cultural Center, hosted nine projects in development and awarded five industry prizes.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Onion Award for Best Film in the Main Competition:
    Soil and Wings / Krila i tlo (Serbia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Stefan Malešević
    Produced by OBOL film
    Coproduced by Minimal Kolektiv

    Young Onion Award for Best Film by First or Second Time Director:
    Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
    MakeDox awards, artist: Jasmina Glavinche, credit: MakeDoxDirected by Igor Bezinović
    Produced by Restart
    Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreEurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film CentreViba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian TelevisionRE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild

    Special Mention:
    No Other Land (Norway, Palestine)
    Directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

    Sliced Onion Award for Best Short Film:
    Sewing Machine / Õmblus masin (Estonia)
    Directed by Ülo Pikkov
    Produced by Silm viburlane

    Special Mention:
    Reel Reflections / Kad vrtim film (Croatia)
    Directed by Ines Jokoš 
    Produced by Kreativni sindikat

    Onion Seed Award for Best Student Film:
    Confession / Spoved (Slovakia)
    Directed by Rebeka Bizubová

    Moral Approach Award for Best Moral Approach in Film:
    No Other Land (Norway, Palestine)
    Directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

    MakeCoProDox Forum:

    Award by Image Fantǒme and FIPADOC:
    You Little Box (Turkey)
    Directed by Mert Kaya

    Award by the Institute of Documentary Film and the Documentary Association of Europe (DAE):
    No Offence (Croatia)
    Directed by Lucija Marčec
    Produced by the Academy of dramatic art, Zagreb

    Sunny Side of the Doc Award:
    Dreams Covered in Chrome (Kosovo)
    Directed by Trëndelina Halili, Sovran Nrecaj

