Soil and Wings Wins 2025 MakeDox Creative Documentary Festival

Another Croatian majority coproduction, Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia), directed by Igor Bezinović, received the Young Onion Award for best film by first or second time director.
A Special Mention went to the Norwegian/Palestinian coproduction No Other Land directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, and Rachel Szor.
The festival was held in five locations in Skopje under the slogan "”Who Cares About Reality?". A total of 75 documentaries were screened in five programmes.
The MakeCoProDox Forum, held 25–27 August at the Youth Cultural Center, hosted nine projects in development and awarded five industry prizes.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Onion Award for Best Film in the Main Competition:
Soil and Wings / Krila i tlo (Serbia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Stefan Malešević
Produced by OBOL film
Coproduced by Minimal Kolektiv
Young Onion Award for Best Film by First or Second Time Director:
Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Igor Bezinović
Produced by Restart
Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild
Special Mention:
No Other Land (Norway, Palestine)
Directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor
Sliced Onion Award for Best Short Film:
Sewing Machine / Õmblus masin (Estonia)
Directed by Ülo Pikkov
Produced by Silm viburlane
Special Mention:
Reel Reflections / Kad vrtim film (Croatia)
Directed by Ines Jokoš
Produced by Kreativni sindikat
Onion Seed Award for Best Student Film:
Confession / Spoved (Slovakia)
Directed by Rebeka Bizubová
Moral Approach Award for Best Moral Approach in Film:
No Other Land (Norway, Palestine)
Directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor
MakeCoProDox Forum:
Award by Image Fantǒme and FIPADOC:
You Little Box (Turkey)
Directed by Mert Kaya
Award by the Institute of Documentary Film and the Documentary Association of Europe (DAE):
No Offence (Croatia)
Directed by Lucija Marčec
Produced by the Academy of dramatic art, Zagreb
Sunny Side of the Doc Award:
Dreams Covered in Chrome (Kosovo)
Directed by Trëndelina Halili, Sovran Nrecaj