PRODUCTION: Macedonian Director Senad Abduli Enters Postproduction with The Agreement

SKOPJE: Macedonian director Senad Abduli has wrapped shooting on his debut feature The Agreement / Dogovorot after one and half month of filming that started on 2 July 2025. The drama is produced by Arnel Production with the support of the North Macedonia Film Agency .

The film follows a couple who migrated to Switzerland and whose relationship gradually deteriorates under the weight of jealousy and regret. Forced to return to their homeland to recover their happiness, they face tragedy when one partner dies, profoundly reshaping the family dynamic, especially in relation to their son.

The film stars Sheqerije Ilazi, Elmir Sejfulai, and Lek Fazlija. Abduli is serving as director, screenwriter, and producer. The creative team includes cinematographer Filip Jordanov, editor Arsim Fazlija and sound designer Darko Spasovski Packi.

The project received a production grant of 240,000 EUR from the North Macedonia Film Agency as part of its 2023 funding call.

Domestic distribution will be handled by Arnel Production, with the premiere planned for the autumn of 2026.

Production Information:

Producer:

Arnel Production (North Macedonia)

Credits:

Director: Senad Abduli

Screenwriter: Senad Abduli

Director of photography: Dario Sekulovski

Editor: Arsim Fazlija

Sound designer: Darko Spasovski Packi

Cast: Sheqerije Ilazi, Elmir Sejfulai, Lek Fazlija