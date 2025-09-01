GRANTS: North Macedonia Film Agency Announces Production Grants for 2025

SKOPJE: The North Macedonia Film Agency has distributed 598,373 EUR / 36.8 m MKD as production grants for feature, short, animated and documentary films, as well as minority coproductions, in the first batch of production grants in 2025. A total of 17 films received financial support.

The largest grant, amounting to 308,943 EUR / 19 m MKD, was awarded to Vardan Tozija for his third feature film The Pot, the Lid and the Nurse / Balada za lonecot i kapakot, produced by Minimal Collective.

Aside from the only supported feature film, eight short fiction projects with Macedonian majority participation were funded.

Support was also granted to documentary and animated shorts, with the highest allocation of 35,772 EUR / 2.2 m MKD for the animated film The Teacher / Ucitelot directed by Arben Tachi and produced by Arbfilm.

The grants were announced on 27 August 2025.

