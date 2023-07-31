31-07-2023

FESTIVALS: The Delinquents Wins mBank New Horizons IFF 2023

By
    FESTIVALS: The Delinquents Wins mBank New Horizons IFF 2023 credit: New Horizons FF

    WROCŁAW: Rodrigo Moreno’s drama The Delinquents received the Grand Prix at the 23rd mBank New Horizons International Film Festival held in Wrocław 20 - 30 July 2023.

    The Special Mention went to After directed by Anthony Lapia, while Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry directed by Georgian Elene Naveriani received the Audience Award.

    The leading Polish industry event Polish Days granted awards to the most promising projects in early stages of production. The Fixafilm Postproduction Award went to Under the Volcano directed by Damian Kocur. 

    Obsession by Tadeusz Łysiak received the ORKA Postproduction Award, while No Problemo Music honoured three projects: Next to Nothing by Grzegorz Dębowski, It’s Not My Film by Maria Zbąska and Runa by Agnieszka Zwiefka.

    The festival once again organised the New Horizons Studio+, a prestigious programme that selects European director-producer pairs who are developing their first or second feature film. 

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    International Competition:

    The Delinquents by Rodrigo Moreno, source: New Horizons FFGrand Prix:
    The Delinquents (Argentina, Brazil, Luxembourg, Chile)
    Directed by Rodrigo Moreno

    Special Mention:
    After (France)
    Directed by Anthony Lapia

    Audience Award:
    Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)
    Directed by Elene Naveriani
    Produced by Alva Film
    Coproduced by Takes Film

    Zuzanna Jagoda Kolska Prize for the Author of a Film Presented in Shortlist Section:
    The Creature / Stwór (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kosowski
    Produced by Lodz Film School

    Polish Days Awards:

    The Fixafilm Postproduction Award:
    Under the Volcano / Pod wulkanem (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kocur
    Produced by Lizart Film

    ORKA Postproduction Award:
    Obsession / Obsesja (Poland)
    Directed by Tadeusz Łysiak
    Produced by Film Produkcja

    No Problemo Music Awards:

    Next to Nothing / Tyle co nic (Poland)
    Directed by Grzegorz Dębowski
    Produced by Munk Studio

    It’s Not My Film / To nie mój film (Poland)
    Directed by Maria Zbąska
    Produced by HI MOVIES

    Runa (Poland, Denmark)
    Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka
    Produced by Chilli Productions (Poland)
    Coproduced by Real Lava (Denmark)

    Click HERE to see the New Horizons Studio+ winners.

    Published in Poland

    Latest from Katarzyna Grynienko

    More in this category:« FNE Podcast: Weronika Czołnowska: Head of Industry, New Horizons IFF