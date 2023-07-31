FESTIVALS: The Delinquents Wins mBank New Horizons IFF 2023

The Special Mention went to After directed by Anthony Lapia, while Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry directed by Georgian Elene Naveriani received the Audience Award.
The leading Polish industry event Polish Days granted awards to the most promising projects in early stages of production. The Fixafilm Postproduction Award went to Under the Volcano directed by Damian Kocur.
Obsession by Tadeusz Łysiak received the ORKA Postproduction Award, while No Problemo Music honoured three projects: Next to Nothing by Grzegorz Dębowski, It’s Not My Film by Maria Zbąska and Runa by Agnieszka Zwiefka.
The festival once again organised the New Horizons Studio+, a prestigious programme that selects European director-producer pairs who are developing their first or second feature film.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
International Competition:
Grand Prix:
The Delinquents (Argentina, Brazil, Luxembourg, Chile)
Directed by Rodrigo Moreno
Special Mention:
After (France)
Directed by Anthony Lapia
Audience Award:
Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)
Directed by Elene Naveriani
Produced by Alva Film
Coproduced by Takes Film
Zuzanna Jagoda Kolska Prize for the Author of a Film Presented in Shortlist Section:
The Creature / Stwór (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kosowski
Produced by Lodz Film School
Polish Days Awards:
The Fixafilm Postproduction Award:
Under the Volcano / Pod wulkanem (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kocur
Produced by Lizart Film
ORKA Postproduction Award:
Obsession / Obsesja (Poland)
Directed by Tadeusz Łysiak
Produced by Film Produkcja
No Problemo Music Awards:
Next to Nothing / Tyle co nic (Poland)
Directed by Grzegorz Dębowski
Produced by Munk Studio
It’s Not My Film / To nie mój film (Poland)
Directed by Maria Zbąska
Produced by HI MOVIES
Runa (Poland, Denmark)
Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka
Produced by Chilli Productions (Poland)
Coproduced by Real Lava (Denmark)
Click HERE to see the New Horizons Studio+ winners.