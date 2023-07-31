FESTIVALS: The Delinquents Wins mBank New Horizons IFF 2023

WROCŁAW: Rodrigo Moreno’s drama The Delinquents received the Grand Prix at the 23rd mBank New Horizons International Film Festival held in Wrocław 20 - 30 July 2023.

The Special Mention went to After directed by Anthony Lapia, while Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry directed by Georgian Elene Naveriani received the Audience Award.

The leading Polish industry event Polish Days granted awards to the most promising projects in early stages of production. The Fixafilm Postproduction Award went to Under the Volcano directed by Damian Kocur.

Obsession by Tadeusz Łysiak received the ORKA Postproduction Award, while No Problemo Music honoured three projects: Next to Nothing by Grzegorz Dębowski, It’s Not My Film by Maria Zbąska and Runa by Agnieszka Zwiefka.

The festival once again organised the New Horizons Studio+, a prestigious programme that selects European director-producer pairs who are developing their first or second feature film.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

International Competition:

Grand Prix:

The Delinquents (Argentina, Brazil, Luxembourg, Chile)

Directed by Rodrigo Moreno

Special Mention:

After (France)

Directed by Anthony Lapia

Audience Award:

Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)

Directed by Elene Naveriani

Produced by Alva Film

Coproduced by Takes Film

Zuzanna Jagoda Kolska Prize for the Author of a Film Presented in Shortlist Section:

The Creature / Stwór (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kosowski

Produced by Lodz Film School

Polish Days Awards:

The Fixafilm Postproduction Award:

Under the Volcano / Pod wulkanem (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Lizart Film

ORKA Postproduction Award:

Obsession / Obsesja (Poland)

Directed by Tadeusz Łysiak

Produced by Film Produkcja

No Problemo Music Awards:

Next to Nothing / Tyle co nic (Poland)

Directed by Grzegorz Dębowski

Produced by Munk Studio

It’s Not My Film / To nie mój film (Poland)

Directed by Maria Zbąska

Produced by HI MOVIES

Runa (Poland, Denmark)

Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka

Produced by Chilli Productions (Poland)

Coproduced by Real Lava (Denmark)

