French Audiovisual at Content Warsaw 2025 with Unifrance

As part of the extension of Unifrance's presence in Poland, the second Franco-Polish professional meetings, organised by Unifrance and the Institut Français, will take place on 5 June alongside Content Warsaw, with the participation of an audiovisual delegation.
The following French companies will attend Content Warsaw: Ampersand; Arte Distribution; Cinétévé Sales; Federation Studios; Java Films; Only Distrib; Prime Entertainment Group; SND Groupe M6; STUDIOCANAL; Terranoa; Wild Bunch TV; and ZED.
Facts and figures about French audiovisual works in Poland:
∙ In 2024, French programmes accounted for almost 1/10th (9.7%) of the total Polish TV offer in terms of number of programmes, i.e. a total of 1,298 titles (films and TV programmes). France ranks 2nd behind the USA in terms of foreign broadcasts, with an audience share of 9.9% (72,952 hours) behind the USA (41.5%), with domestic productions accounting for 21.1% and European productions 17.5%.
- Fiction (series and single programmes) accounts for half (50.9%) of French broadcasts in Poland, with 661 titles offered on Polish channels.
- 519 French documentaries were broadcast in 2024, for a market share by genre of almost 40%.
- French animation accounted for 9%, with 117 titles.
∙ Export figures (2023). In 2023, Poland remained the leading market for audiovisual exports in Central and Eastern Europe, with a 26.9% market share (23.5% in 2022). After two years of decline, sales of French programmes in Poland rose to 3.5 m EUR in 2023, compared with 2.4 m EUR in 2022 (+47.3%).
