French Audiovisual at Content Warsaw 2025 with Unifrance

WARSAW: Content Warsaw returns in 2025 with a fresh three-day market, the Content Warsaw international CEE screenings, and a conference, set to take place at a state-of-the-art cinema complex, the Kinogram , from 2 to 5 June 2025. At this second edition, and for the second time running, Unifrance will be hosting French audiovisual sales companies on its stand.

As part of the extension of Unifrance's presence in Poland, the second Franco-Polish professional meetings, organised by Unifrance and the Institut Français, will take place on 5 June alongside Content Warsaw, with the participation of an audiovisual delegation.

The following French companies will attend Content Warsaw: Ampersand; Arte Distribution; Cinétévé Sales; Federation Studios; Java Films; Only Distrib; Prime Entertainment Group; SND Groupe M6; STUDIOCANAL; Terranoa; Wild Bunch TV; and ZED.

Facts and figures about French audiovisual works in Poland:

∙ In 2024, French programmes accounted for almost 1/10th (9.7%) of the total Polish TV offer in terms of number of programmes, i.e. a total of 1,298 titles (films and TV programmes). France ranks 2nd behind the USA in terms of foreign broadcasts, with an audience share of 9.9% (72,952 hours) behind the USA (41.5%), with domestic productions accounting for 21.1% and European productions 17.5%.

- Fiction (series and single programmes) accounts for half (50.9%) of French broadcasts in Poland, with 661 titles offered on Polish channels.

- 519 French documentaries were broadcast in 2024, for a market share by genre of almost 40%.

- French animation accounted for 9%, with 117 titles.

∙ Export figures (2023). In 2023, Poland remained the leading market for audiovisual exports in Central and Eastern Europe, with a 26.9% market share (23.5% in 2022). After two years of decline, sales of French programmes in Poland rose to 3.5 m EUR in 2023, compared with 2.4 m EUR in 2022 (+47.3%).

Click HERE for the Unifrance press release, and HERE to find more about Content Warsaw.