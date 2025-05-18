FNE at Cannes 2025: Polish/French Coproduction Her Will Be Done Premieres in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight

Her Will Be Done by Julia Kowalski

CANNES: Feminist horror film Her Will Be Done / Bądź wola moja by French-Polish director Julia Kowalski had its world premiere in the parallel section Directors’ Fortnight at the 78th Cannes Film Festival (13 – 24 May 2025).

The film follows Nawojka, a teenager who rebels against a male-dominated rural community.

The main cast includes Maria Wróbel, Roxane Mesquida, Wojciech Skibinski and Raphael Thiery.

“It is a deeply personal film that unites the two cultures inside me,” Kowalski, who was born in France to Polish parents, told Polish Radio ahead of the premiere.

Her Will Be Done was produced by Grande Ourse Films (France) in coproduction with Venin Films (France) and ORKA Film (Poland).

French WTFFilms in handling the sales.

The 57th Directors’ Fortnight is held 14 – 24 May 2025.