23-01-2025

Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for 97th Academy Awards

    The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent by Nebojša Slijepčević The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent by Nebojša Slijepčević source: HAVC

    LOS ANGELES: Gints Zilbalodis' Flow scooped two nominations at the Academy Awards 2025 in the categories of Best International Feature Film and Best Animated Feature Film. Croatian/Bulgarian/French/Slovenian The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent was nominated in the Live Action Short Film category.

    Flow by Gints Zilbalodis, image courtesy Dream Well StudioIt is the first time that a Latvian film is nominated for an Oscar and also the first time when a Croatian film is nominated at the Academy Awards since Croatia gained independence.

    Hungarian minority coproduction The Brutalist by Brady Corbet scooped 10 nominations including for Best Picture and Best Editor for the Hungarian editor Dávid Jancsó.

    Polish minority coproduction The Girl with the Needle by Magnus von Horn received a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category.

    Romanian-born American actor Sebastian Stan was nominated in the Actor in a Leading Role category for The Apprentice.

    The nominations were originally scheduled for 17 January 2025, but were postponed twice due to the California wildfires. The 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards will be held on 2 March 2025 at Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

    Films and Talents from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for the Academy Awards 2025:

    Best Picture:
    The Brutalist by Brady Corbet, credit: Venice FF press officeThe Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)
    Directed by Brady Corbet
    Produced by Brookstreet Pictures, Andrew Lauren Productions
    Coproduced by Intake Films, Proton Cinema
    Supported by the Hungarian Film Incentive

    Directing:
    Brady Corbet for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

    Writing (Original Screenplay):
    Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

    Actor in a Leading Role:

    Adrien Brody in The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

    Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice (Canada, Denmark, Ireland, USA)
    Directed by Ali Abbasi

    Actor in a Supporting Role:
    Guy Pearce in The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

    Actress in a Supporting Role:
    Felicity Jones in The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

    Cinematography:
    Lol Crawley for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

    Film Editing:
    Dávid Jancsó for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

    Music (Original Score):
    Daniel Blumberg for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

    Production Design:
    Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

    Animated Feature Film:
    Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
    Directed by Gints Zilbalodis  
    Produced by Dream Well Studio
    Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

    International Feature Film:

    The Girl with the Needle by Magnus von Horn, credit: Lava FilmsFlow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
    Directed by Gints Zilbalodis  

    The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
    Directed by Magnus von Horn
    Produced by Nordisk Film, Creative Alliance
    Coproduced by Lava Films, Nordisk Film Production Sverige, Film i Väst, EC1 ŁódźDolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
    Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages

    Live Action Short Film:
    The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent  / Čovjek koji nije mogao šutjeti (Croatia, Bulgaria, France, Slovenia)
    Directed by Nebojša Slijepčević
    Produced by Antitalent
    Coproduced by Contrast Films, Les Films Norfolk, Studio Virc
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the French CNC, the Slovenian Film Centre

    Click HERE to see the full list of nominations.

