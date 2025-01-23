Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for 97th Academy Awards

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent by Nebojša Slijepčević

LOS ANGELES: Gints Zilbalodis' Flow scooped two nominations at the Academy Awards 2025 in the categories of Best International Feature Film and Best Animated Feature Film. Croatian/Bulgarian/French/Slovenian The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent was nominated in the Live Action Short Film category.

It is the first time that a Latvian film is nominated for an Oscar and also the first time when a Croatian film is nominated at the Academy Awards since Croatia gained independence.

Hungarian minority coproduction The Brutalist by Brady Corbet scooped 10 nominations including for Best Picture and Best Editor for the Hungarian editor Dávid Jancsó.

Polish minority coproduction The Girl with the Needle by Magnus von Horn received a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category.

Romanian-born American actor Sebastian Stan was nominated in the Actor in a Leading Role category for The Apprentice.

The nominations were originally scheduled for 17 January 2025, but were postponed twice due to the California wildfires. The 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards will be held on 2 March 2025 at Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Films and Talents from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for the Academy Awards 2025:

Best Picture:

The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Directed by Brady Corbet

Produced by Brookstreet Pictures, Andrew Lauren Productions

Coproduced by Intake Films, Proton Cinema

Supported by the Hungarian Film Incentive

Directing:

Brady Corbet for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Writing (Original Screenplay):

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Actor in a Leading Role:

Adrien Brody in The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice (Canada, Denmark, Ireland, USA)

Directed by Ali Abbasi

Actor in a Supporting Role:

Guy Pearce in The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Actress in a Supporting Role:

Felicity Jones in The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Cinematography:

Lol Crawley for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Film Editing:

Dávid Jancsó for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Music (Original Score):

Daniel Blumberg for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Production Design:

Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia for The Brutalist (USA, UK, Hungary)

Animated Feature Film:

Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Produced by Dream Well Studio

Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

International Feature Film:

Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Directed by Magnus von Horn

Produced by Nordisk Film, Creative Alliance

Coproduced by Lava Films, Nordisk Film Production Sverige, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe

Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages

Live Action Short Film:

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent / Čovjek koji nije mogao šutjeti (Croatia, Bulgaria, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Nebojša Slijepčević

Produced by Antitalent

Coproduced by Contrast Films, Les Films Norfolk, Studio Virc

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the French CNC, the Slovenian Film Centre

