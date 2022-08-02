PRODUCTION: Serbian Veteran Director Mladomir Puriša Đorđević Shoots New Film

BELGRADE: Veteran Serbian and Yugoslav filmmaker Mladomir Puriša Đorđević is shooting at 98 years a new feature film. Mouth Full of Earth / Usta puna zemlje is based on the acclaimed bestselling novel from 1974 by Branimir Šćepanović and is expected to premiere by or around the end of 2022.

Having learnt that he has only three months left to live, Marko runs away from the hospital into the forest. He runs away from people and their primitivism, aggressiveness and violence, but he heads into the very people he has been fleeing from.

Đorđević penned the script and the key roles are played by Raša Bukvić, Sonja Kolačarić, Andrija Kovač, Lazar Jovanov, Aleksandra Rukavina, Nikola Marković and Ana Kostovska.

Apollon and Telekom are producing. Željko Mitrović is the producer and Miljan Gogić is executive producer. The production has not revealed any budget details so far.

“I’ve gained great experience working on a film for officially one of the oldest, if not the very oldest active film director in the world. I hope that the outcome of this collaboration of ours will spawn an artistic film, first of all, and then a film that will be loved by all generations of cinephiles, as well. His unique artistic film handwriting and approach gave all of us working on this film a great boost in life”, executive producer Miljan Gogić told FNE.

The film is shot by Italian DoP Gino Sgreva on locations at Lipovačka šuma, Trešnja, Košutnjak, Rakovica and Krčedina.

This is the first feature film by Mladomir Puriša Đorđević in 15 years. In 2007 he made Two / Dva, produced by Ćuli.

Production Information:

Producers:

Apollon (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telekom Srbija (Serbia)

Miljan Gogić: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Mladomir Puriša Đorđević

Scriptwriter: Mladomir Puriša Đorđević

DoP: Gino Sgreva

Cast: Raša Bukvić, Sonja Kolačarić, Andrija Kovač , Lazar Jovanov, Aleksandra Rukavina , Nikola Marković, Ana Kostovska, Anisja Gavrilović, Marina Rakić, Dina Vucaj, Tamara Milojković, Marko Topolovacki, Marjan Apostolović