BOX OFFICE: Serbian Rom-Com What a Wonderful World Tops Domestic Charts

What A Wonderful World by Filip Čolović, photo Nemanja Miščević - Nikola Pejaković in What A Wonderful World by Filip Čolović

BELGRADE: Serbian rom-com What a Wonderful World / Ala je lep ovaj svet by Filip Čolović tops the local charts with 10,517 admissions and 42,657 EUR / 5,004,993 RSD gross in its opening weekend. The film was released by Art Vista in 75 prints on 22 September 2022.

The script penned by Andrej Šepetkovski and Filip Čolović follows an overzealous angel, who is doing his best to bring together incompatible people, including a film director.

The main characters are played by Nikola Pejaković, Andrija Kuzmanović, Anđelka Prpić, Andrej Šepetkovski and Anica Dobra.

The film was produced by Blue Butterfly and Telekom Srbija.

As a comparison, A Cross in the Desert / Sveta Petka – Krst u pustinji by Hadži-Aleksandar Đurović, a Serbian/Jordanian coproduction between Aleksandrija Film and Jordan Pioneers, which was released by Art Vista on 8 September 2022, had 10,812 admissions and 42,228 EUR / 4,954,860 RSD gross in its opening weekend.