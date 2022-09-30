BOX OFFICE: Serbian Rom-Com What a Wonderful World Tops Domestic Charts

The script penned by Andrej Šepetkovski and Filip Čolović follows an overzealous angel, who is doing his best to bring together incompatible people, including a film director.
The main characters are played by Nikola Pejaković, Andrija Kuzmanović, Anđelka Prpić, Andrej Šepetkovski and Anica Dobra.
The film was produced by Blue Butterfly and Telekom Srbija.
As a comparison, A Cross in the Desert / Sveta Petka – Krst u pustinji by Hadži-Aleksandar Đurović, a Serbian/Jordanian coproduction between Aleksandrija Film and Jordan Pioneers, which was released by Art Vista on 8 September 2022, had 10,812 admissions and 42,228 EUR / 4,954,860 RSD gross in its opening weekend.