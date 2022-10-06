PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Radivoje Andrić Shoots Sequel to His Blockbuster Dudes

BELGRADE: Radivoje Andrić has started the production of a sequel to his Serbian and regional blockbuster Dudes / Munje, produced by Yodi Movie Craftsman, which had nearly 572,000 admissions in Serbia and Montenegro in 2001. The sequel is titled Dudes Again! / Munje: Opet! and it is supported by Film Center Serbia .

Twenty years have passed and Pop is still dreaming of musical success, even though he plays covers from the 80s. His friend Mare, who is more practical, is making a living by delivering hookahs for teenagers at night, from one club to another. Everything is the same in the lives of the two: they don't have girlfriends and experiences, but they have big bellies.

Once again, Radivoje Andrić directs from the script written by Srđan Anđelić and yet again the film is lensed by Dušan Joksimović. Most of the original cast is back. Sergej Trifunović, Boris Milivojević, Nikola Đuričko, Maja Mandžuka, Milica Vujović reprise the roles from the first film and the rest of the cast includes: Jelisaveta Seka Sablić, Ivana Zečević, Marko Pavlović and Stojša Oljačić, among others.

The film’s soundtrack is expected to consist of songs by Vizelj, Baby Motorola, Bekfleš, Mila Sila and Buč Kesidi.

Dudes Again! / Munje: Opet! is produced by Milko Josifov and Srđan Anđelić through Romario and also by Yodi Movie Craftsman, in coproduction with TV Prva. Biljana Anđelić is the executive producer and Nataša Višić is the line producer.

The shooting started on 28 September and is expected to finish on 21 October 2022.

The cinema distribution is planned for 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

Romario (Serbia)

Biljana Anđelić:

Yodi Movie Craftsman (Serbia)

Coproducer:

TV Prva (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Radivoje Andrić

Scriptwriter: Srđan Anđelić

DoP: Dušan Joksimović

Production designer: Nevena Mijušković

Costume designer: Jelena Stefanović

Cast: Sergej Trifunović, Boris Milivojević, Nikola Đuričko, Maja Mandžuka, Milica Vujović, Jelisaveta Seka Sablić, Ivana Zečević, Marko Pavlović, Stojša Oljačić