FNE at Venice 2024: Taskovski Picks Up Possibility of Paradise

VENICE: The rights to the Serbian/Swedish documentary Possibility of Paradise by Mladen Kovačević are handled by the London-based sales agent Taskovski Films. Possibility of Paradise is screening in the Special Events programme of the sidebar section Giornate degli Autori, taking place during the 81st Venice Film Festival.

The film had its press and industry screening on 31 August, and the world premiere is due on 3 September 2024.

Drawn to a paradise island on the quest for happiness, the protagonists grapple with the endless tensions between life’s possibilities, but the question remains if they are living the life they should be living.

“I drew subtle inspiration from the verse ‘And now the little vessel of my mind, sets sail across the better waves, leaving a sea of cruelty behind’, from Dante’s Purgatory, and the film’s setting is deliberately reminiscent of the hilly island with the Garden of Eden on its summit. However, adorned with palm trees and occupied by foreigners, the paradise setting reverberates with colonial imagery; the old quest for God, gold and glory has now become a quest for happiness”, Mladen Kovačević said in a statement.

Possibility of Paradise / Mogućnost raja was produced by Serbian Horopter Film Production in coproduction with MDEMC Produktion (Sweden). It was supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Ministry of Culture and the Swedish Film Institute.

The 81st Venice Film Festival is held 28 August – 7 September 2024.