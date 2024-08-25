PRODUCTION: Dane Komljen Enters Postproduction with Desire Lines, a Serbian/Dutch/Bosnian/Croatian/German Coproduction

BELGRADE: Serbian director Dane Komljen has wrapped the shooting of his latest feature titled Desire Lines / Linije želje. The film is done as a paneuropean coproduction from Serbia, the Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Germany.

Branko obsessively trails his brother through neon-lit Belgrade nights, trying to fathom his unusual behaviour. On this path, Branko realises that he is the strange one, an observer, an apparition. Branko keeps walking and leaves the city behind, crossing landscapes and borders on his way to a very special place where everyone and everything has a story to share.

The script was written by Komljen himself together with Tanja Šljivar, and the cast is led by Ivan Čuić, Branka Katić, Petja Golec Horvat and Rok Juričić.

“It took eight years and five countries from inception to the shooting of Desire Lines. What was meant to be the director’s sophomore feature came after another feature film and one documentary, with a short film in between. Perseverance and passion are essential in this line of work, but few professions can match the sense of fulfilment it offers”, producer Nataša Damnjanović told FNE.

The film was shot in Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina by Belgrade-born Berlin-based cinematographer Ivan Marković and German cinematographer Jenny Lou Ziegel. The 30 shooting days were scheduled from 5 July to 20 August 2024.

Nataša Damnjanović and Vladimir Vidić are producing through Serbia’s Dart Film in coproduction with Marc Thelosen of Dutch SeriousFilm, Dane Komljen and Armin Hadžić through Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Mak Film and Marletti, as well as Miljenka Čogelja through Croatia’s Pipser and Zsuzsanna Kiraly through Germany’s Flaneur Films.

The budget is 850,000 EUR, Nataša Damnjanović also said.

The institutional support for Desire Lines has come from: Hubert Bals Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, Film Center Serbia, Netherlands Film Fonds, Audio-visual Center of Republika Srpska, Sarajevo Canton Ministry of Culture and Sport, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg and Eurimages.

Production Information:

Producer:

Dart Film (Serbia)

Coproducers:

SeriousFilm (the Netherlands)

Mak Film (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Marletti (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Pipser (Croatia)

Flaneur Films (Germany)

Credits:

Director: Dane Komljen

Scriptwriters: Dane Komljen, Tanja Šljivar

DoPs: Ivan Marković, Jenny Lou Ziegel

Editor: Marko Ferkovićis

Cast: Ivan Čuić, Branka Katić, Petja Golec Horvat, Rok Juričić