PRODUCTION: First Coproduction Between Serbia and Kyrgyzstan in Postproduction

BELGRADE: Kurak / Курак by Erke Dzhumakmatova and Emil Atageldiev is currently in postproduction as a joint project between Kyrgyzstan, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Serbia, Luxembourg and Italy. Sadly, Emil Atageldiev died in August 2024, six months after the filming was completed.

A young woman, working secretly as a webcam model in a closed studio, becomes a target of blackmail by a law enforcement officer. Terrified of public exposure, she is coerced into an intimate relationship with him. Meanwhile, a mother is devastated when her daughter, drugged and assaulted, takes her own life after photos and videos of the attack are shared online. Interwoven with these stories are real-life news reports of systemic violence and injustice against women.

The main cast includes Ainura Kachkynbek Kyzy, Aliman Ryspekova, Begaiym Asanakunova, Amangeldy Abdrahmanov and Atai Omurbekov.

"The Serbian companies Spirito Libero and Red Production participated with equipment and personal investments. The theme underlying the film, the fight for women's rights and opposition to violence, was the key motivation for supporting the project. We very much hope that this first experience will become the beginning of new international projects between our countries", Katerina Tarbo-Ignatenko told FNE.

Kurak was produced by Kyrgyzstan Studio Oymo, Swiss Kairat Birimkulov Production, Dutch Human Films, French and Serbian Spirito Libero LLC and Deal Production (Luxembourg), in coproduction with Red Production (Serbia), Revolver Audiovisual (Italy) and Girelle Production (France).

The project is produced by Erke Dzumakmatova, Kairat Birimkulov, Katerina Tarbo-Ignatenko, Pavel Feldman and Alexandra Hoesdorff, and coproduced by Milos Djukelic, Johann Chapelan and Paolo Maria Spina. It was made with the support of the Department of Cinematography of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Central Swiss Film Specialist Group IFFG.

The budget is 311,700 EUR, Katerina Tarbo-Ignatenko also said.

The film was shot in February-March 2024 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Asian sales agent Fire and Ice (Philippines) is handling the sales.

Production Information:

Producers:

Studio Oymo (Kyrgyzstan)

KBP (Switzerland)

Spirito Libero LLC (France, Serbia)

Human Films (the Netherlands)

Deal Productions (Luxembourg)

Coproducers:

Red Art Workshop d.o.o. (Serbia)

Revolver Produzione (Italy)

Girelle Production (France)

Credits:

Directors: Emil Atageldijev, Erke Dzhumakmatova

Screenwriter: Erke Dzhumakmatova

DoP: Erzhan Arakeev

Production designer: Svetlana Dubina

Composer: Raffaele Petrucci

Cast: Ainura Kachkynbek Kyzy, Aliman Ryspekova, Begaiym Asanakunova, Amangeldy Abdrahmanov, Atai Omurbekov