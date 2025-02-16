Heretic Snatched World Sales Rights for Stefan Đorđević’s Wind, Talk To Me

BELGRADE: The Athens-based company Heretic has picked-up Serbian director Stefan Đorđević’s debut feature Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj. This coproduction between Serbia, Croatia and Slovenia was acquired before its world premiere in the Tiger Competition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam (30 January – 9 February 2025).

Stefan reunites with his family to celebrate his grandmother’s birthday for the first time after his mother’s recent passing. This homecoming, driven by his urge to complete a film about his mother and an attempt to make amends by rescuing a stray dog, will ignite an introspective journey for Stefan.

Inspired by the director’s real-life experiences and starring his actual family members in a mission to complete a lake house and a film, Wind, Talk to Me is an intimate cinematic exploration of the timeless mother-son relationship.

“Not long ago my mother passed away. Having been diagnosed with cancer 20 years ago, she decided against conventional treatments, and she survived. But the cancer came back in 2017. She once again chose to heal herself through nature, and bought a campsite by a lake near our hometown of Bor, where she spent her days immersing herself in nature. I began photographing and ultimately also filming her. After she passed away, something beautiful emerged from the pain: our family came together in a way we hadn’t before. I began reflecting on how to approach the material I had filmed with my mother. I knew it was powerful, as her spirit radiated so strongly through every frame. But I also realised I didn’t want to create a conventional documentary about her, nor did I want to make a film about the past and present. My goal was to create a sense of timelessness. I want the audience to feel, as we did, that my mother is still present, that her spirit is living through us and within us”, Stefan Đorđević told FNE.

The film was written by Stefan Đorđević and the cast includes: Negrica Đorđević, Stefan Đorđević, Boško Đorđević, Đordje Davidović and Budimir Jovanović, among others.

Non-Aligned Films (Serbia) produced the film in coproduction with Katunga (Serbia), SPOK Films (Slovenia), Restart (Croatia) and Staragara (Slovenia), with support from Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe Programme – Media of the European Union, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sud est and Viba Film.

Wind, Talk to Me previously participated in First Cut Lab RE-ACT 2023 and in Les Arcs Work in Progress 2023, where it received the Special Mention at the Industry Village's Works in Progress.

The film was shot in 2023 on locations of Borsko jezero, Svrljig and Ovčar banj with a budget of approximately 480,000 EUR.