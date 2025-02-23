PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Milan Todorović Shoots Region's Bestseller Adaptation

BELGRADE: Serbian film director and producer Milan Todorović is currently in production with his third feature film. Described by its director as “a real teenage film that we haven't seen in years”, Haiduk in Belgrade is the first film adaptation of Gradimir Stojković’s evergreen bestseller book of the same title for children and the young.

Set in the school year of 1985 – 86, the story follows Haiduk's arrival from a small village to Belgrade, where he tries to fit into the new environment, to be a good friend, an excellent student, a responsible son, but then something happens to him that changes and stirs everything up: love.

“Haiduk in Belgrade is based on the most popular children's book of all time from this region. We have chosen to set the story in 1985, when the book was originally published, wanting to look back at a time when children were more focused on each other, rather than on mobile phones, and to look back at the positive side that Yugoslavia had at that time. Since I am a big fan of the book, I tried to adhere to what was written as much as possible, but also to weave into the film a lot of personal touches. In the film, we deal with situations that literally all children encounter, from relationships with parents, friends ans teachers, studying, field trips, and of course, first love!”, Milan Todorović told FNE.

The book has been adapted into the screenplay by Milica Konstantinović Stanojević. The key roles are played by: Todor Jovanović, Sloboda Mićalović, Dragan Mićanović, Ana Lečić and Srđan Timarov.

Milan Todorović and Ivica Vidanović are producing the film through Talking Wolf Production and Cinnamon Film, respectively, in coproduction with Cinnerent, Laguna and MCF Megacom Film. Anabela Lacko is the film’s line producer.

Film Centre Serbia supported the project with approximately 273,102 EUR / 32 m RSD.

The shooting started on 1 December 2024, and the film is expected to premiere by the end of 2025.

Production Information:

Producers:

Talking Wolf Production (Serbia)

Milan Todorović: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Cinnamon Film (Serbia)

Coproducers:

Cinnerent (Serbia)

Laguna (Serbia)

MCF Megacom Film (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Milan Todorović

Scriptwriter: Milica Konstantinović Stanojević

DoP: Dimitrije Joković

Editor: Vladimir Marković Looney

Production designer: Sanja Bulat

Costume designer: Jelena Đorđević

Cast: Todor Jovanović, Sloboda Mićalović, Dragan Mićanović, Ana Lečić, Srđan Timarov, Vojin Ćetković, Pavle Jerinić, Milena Predić, Jadran Malkovič, Marko Janjić, Nikola Kojo, Peđa Bjelac, Danica Maksimović, Jelica Sretenović