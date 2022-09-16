16-09-2022

FNE Oscar Watch 2023: Slovakia Selects Victim as Oscar Candidate

    Victim by Michal Blaško Victim by Michal Blaško

    BRATISLAVA: The Slovak/Czech/German coproduction Victim / Obet’ by Michal Blaško has been selected as Slovakia’s candidate for the 95th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category

    Set in a small Czech town, Victim tells the story of a Ukrainian immigrant Irina, who is seeking justice in a racist society, torn between family and the search for the truth.

    The film is produced by nutprodukcia Slovakia and Czech nutprodukce in coproduction with Electric Sheep, the Czech Television and RTVS.

    It was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film FundEurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions.

    The film was acquired by Pluto Film ahead of its world premiere in the Orizzonti competition at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

