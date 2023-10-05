PRODUCTION: Martin Gonda Shoots Green Drama Flood, a Slovak/Czech/Polish/Belgian Coproduction

BRATISLAVA: Martin Gonda’s debut feature Flood / Potopa is currently shooting, applying the principles of green filming. It is the second Slovak green film produced by Silverart .

“Benefiting from our previous experiences, with the first Slovak ‘green-film’ STAND UP, directed by Juraj Bohuš, we applied the principles of green filming also in the preproduction and the production of Flood. We hired a certified green film manager long ahead of the shooting to carefully plan all the steps towards a sustainable production. We use our set of 10 basic rules, the ‘Ten Green Commandments’, which cover all the departments throughout the entire production process,“ producer Katarína Krnáčová from Silverart told FNE.

Set in the 1980’s, Flood tells the story of Mara, whose home valley is doomed due to the project of a new water reservoir. The villagers are forced to gradually leave their homes. Mara longs to leave the countryside and study in town, however, her father, who is a Ruthenian farmer, keeps her tied to the family land, which he refuses to let go of despite the end approaching. Mara finds herself in the core of the village community fighting against the failing infrastructure, hidden terrors of the authorities and the incoming flood.

„Most of the characters are played by authentic Ruthenian actors and non-professional actors from this particular region. It is actually the first feature film about Ruthenians that is also in their language, since most of the dialogues are in Ruthenian“ producer Katarína Krnáčová also said.

Katarína Krnáčová and Tomáš Gič are producing through Silverart in coproduction with Izabela Igel through Polish Harine Films, Viktor Schwarcz through CINEART TV Prague and Henry Gillet through Belgian Y-House.

The estimated budget of 1,342,322 EUR was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Radio and Television Slovakia, the Minority Culture Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Košice Self-Governing Region, Czech Film Fund and the Belgian Tax Shelter.

The production started in mid-September 2023 and 32 shooting days are planned until the end of 2023, mainly in eastern Slovakia (Medzilaborce, Humenné, Snina, Košice), but also in Poland.

The completion of the film is planned for 2024 and the premiere is expected at the end of 2024 or the first half of 2025.

Production Information:

Producer:

Silverart (Slovakia)

Katarína Krnáčová:

Coproducers:

Harine Films (Poland)

CINEART TV Prague (Czech Republic)

Y-House (Belgium)

Credits:

Director: Martin Gonda

Story: Martin Gonda

Screenwriters: Martin Gonda, Dominika Udvorková, Martin Šuster

DoP: Oliver Záhlava

Editor: Pawel Laskowski

Set designer: Juraj Kuchárek