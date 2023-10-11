PRODUCTION: Rasťo Boroš Enters Postproduction with Slovak/Czech/German Sluggard Clan Film

BRATISLAVA: Slovak film director Rasťo Boroš has started the postroduction of his third feature Sluggard Clan Film / Ťapákovci after a 42-day shooting which took place in July-September 2023. The film is meant to be an allegorical fresco with elements of magical realism.

„Almost the entire film was shot on one location in the village of Brusník, in the district of Veľký Krtíš. Since the film is shot in the genre of magical realism, the fictional world of the whole unnamed village that we created in one yard is inspired by Macondo from Marquez's novel One Hundred Years of Solitude. Apart from the newly re-created village yard, we shot a few scenes in natural locations around the village of Brusník,“ director and producer Rasťo Boroš told FNE.

Set somewhere in the hills of central Slovakia, Sluggard Clan Film tells the story of three brothers, who live lost in naivety and their own stupidity that blur the lines between the real world and the world of their ancestors. The grotesque tale of a family of sloths is a metaphor for our archetypal qualities that have not changed over the centuries and make us, in the best and worst sense, an authentic nation.

The main characters are played by Samuel Teicher, Kristína Spáčová, Anežka Petrová and Milan Ondrík.

"I think that in our audiovisual environment the magical realism with surreal elements is unconventional. I also enjoy talking about timeless themes through a world in which real characters naturally coexist with surreal ones, the living with the dead," Rasťo Boroš also said.

The film is produced by Rasťo Boroš´s LIPSTICK s.r.o., in coproduction with Czech´s i/o post, German San Cinema UG&CO KG, the Radio and Television Slovakia, and Sunday driver s.r.o.. The estimated budget of 1.28 m EUR was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Radio and Television Slovakia.

Production Information:

Producer:

LIPSTICK s.r.o.

Coproducers:

i/o post (Czech Republic)

San Cinema UG&CO KG (Germany)

Radio and Television Slovakia (Slovakia)

Sunday driver s.r.o. (Slovakia)

Credits:

Story, screenplay, director: Rasťo Boroš

DoP: Tomasz Wierzbicki ASK

Set designer: Michal Lošonský

Costume designer: Eva Miklisová

Make-up artist: Martin Blizniak

Sound: Ján Grečnár

Cast: Samuel Teicher, Kristína Spáčová, Anežka Petrová, Milan Ondrík, Milan Mikulčík, Anna Dysko, Eva Bandor, Jana Oľhová, Peter Oszlík, Rony Mészáros

