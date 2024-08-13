PRODUCTION: Czech/Slovak Political Thriller Moloch Shoots for CANAL+

BRATISLAVA: The three-part political thriller Moloch directed by Lukáš Hanulák and produced by the Czech company Bionaut and Slovakia’s Raketa for CANAL+, is currently being shot in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Ukraine. It is the first series from Central Europe to receive support from Eurimages ’ Pilot Programme for Series Coproductions.

The 3×55′ project follows an experienced investigative journalist who teams up with a young independent online investigator after an attack on the Czech president.

The miniseries is written by Štefan Titka, who is its creator together with producer Vratislav Šlajer and Lukáš Hanulák.

The main cast includes Czech actors Miroslav Donutil and Jan Révai, Polish actress Eliza Rycembel and Ukrainian actress Daria Plakhtii.

Apart from Eurimages, the project is backed by the incentives programme of the Czech Film Fund and the Slovak Audiovisual Fund. Czech/Slovak/Polish Bionaut Works and Ukraine’s Film.UA are providing servicing.

The shooting started in the Czech Republic in July 2024 and will continue until the end of October 2024 in Slovakia and Ukraine.

Moloch will be released on CANAL+ streaming service in the Czech Republic and Slovakia in the spring of 2025.

This is the second original from CANAL+ in the Czech Republic after the 6-episode miniseries Daughter of the Nation directed by Cristina Grosan and Matěj Chlupáček and produced by Canal+, Barletta Production and Czech Television, whose premiere is set for the autumn of 2024.

CANAL+ launched its streaming service in the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 2023.

Production Information:

Producers:

Bionaut (Czech Republic)

Raketa (Slovakia)

Credits:

Creators: Štefan Titka, Vratislav Šlajer, Lukáš Hanulák

Director: Lukáš Hanulák

Scriptwriter: Štefan Titka

Main cast: Miroslav Donutil, Jan Révai, Eliza Rycembel, Daria Plakhtii