Slovak Film Week 2026 Merges into Slovak Film Day

The focus will be on panel discussions and reflection on Slovak film production, as well as on screenings of feature films, documentary, animated films, and short films.
Five Slovak long films (one feature film, two documentaries and two animated films), as well as five short films will be screened. All them were nominated for the Sun in the Net awards, except for the long animated film Dukla and the short documentary Seablindness (winner of Febiofest’s main award).
The screenings will be available every day between 11 and 15 May in Kino Lumiere in Bratislava except Tuesday 12 May, when panel discussions will be happening.
The event will wrap with a discussion on exceptional debuts by the latest generation of filmmakers.
Eight of these Slovak films are available on the VOD platform DaFilms.sk, viewers can watch them until 17 May.
LINEUP:
Feature Films:
Promise, I’ll Be Fine / Hore je nebo, v doline som ja (Slovakia,Czech Republic)
Produced by DRYEYE Film, NOCHI FILM
Coproduced by the Slovak Television and Radio
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Košice Self-Governing Region
Documentaries:
Chronicle / Letopis (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Kollár
Produced by Punkchart Films
Coproduced by Somatic Films, the Slovak Television and Radio, 71km
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Czech Film Fund
Operation Monaco / Akcia Monaco (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France)
Directed by Dušan Trančík
Produced by PubRes
Coproduced by CINEART TV Prague, Kolam Production, the Slovak Television and Radio, the Czech Television, the Slovak Film Institute
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA
Long Animated Films:
Dukla (Slovakia)
Directed by Gejza Dezorz
Produced by the Slovak Motion Picture, Viera Sandtnerova, Gejza Dezorz
Coproduced by Martin Hasak, Miroslav Masica
Tales from the Magic Garden / Príbehy z čarovnej záhrady (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Slovenia, France)
Directed by David Súkup, Patrik Pašš Jr., Leon Vidmar, Jean-Claude Rozec
Produced by Maurfilm, Artichoke, ZVVIKS, Vivement Lundi!
Coproduced by the Czech Television , the Slovak Television and Radio, RTV Slovenia, Pictanovo
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre
SHORT FILMS:
Venus in Retrograde / Venuša v retrográde (Slovakia)
Directed by Štefánia Lovasová
Seablindness (Slovakia)
Directed by Tereza Smetanová
I Died in Irpin / Zomrelasom v Irpini (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)
Directed by Anastasia Falileieva
The Forest Five - The Gems / Lesnápäťka – Drahokamy (Slovakia)
Directed by Andrej Gregorčok
How to Listen to Fountains! / Ako počúvať fontány (Slovakia)
Directed by Eva Sajanová