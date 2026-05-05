Slovak Film Week 2026 Merges into Slovak Film Day

BRATISLAVA: The traditional Slovak Film Week will squeeze this year into the Slovak Film Day, which will take place on 12 May 2026 at Kino Lumiere in Bratislava.

The focus will be on panel discussions and reflection on Slovak film production, as well as on screenings of feature films, documentary, animated films, and short films.

Five Slovak long films (one feature film, two documentaries and two animated films), as well as five short films will be screened. All them were nominated for the Sun in the Net awards, except for the long animated film Dukla and the short documentary Seablindness (winner of Febiofest’s main award).

The screenings will be available every day between 11 and 15 May in Kino Lumiere in Bratislava except Tuesday 12 May, when panel discussions will be happening.

The event will wrap with a discussion on exceptional debuts by the latest generation of filmmakers.

Eight of these Slovak films are available on the VOD platform DaFilms.sk, viewers can watch them until 17 May.

LINEUP:

Feature Films:

Promise, I’ll Be Fine / Hore je nebo, v doline som ja (Slovakia,Czech Republic)

Produced by DRYEYE Film, NOCHI FILM

Coproduced by the Slovak Television and Radio

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Košice Self-Governing Region

Documentaries:

Chronicle / Letopis (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Kollár

Produced by Punkchart Films

Coproduced by Somatic Films, the Slovak Television and Radio, 71km

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Czech Film Fund

Operation Monaco / Akcia Monaco (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France)

Directed by Dušan Trančík

Produced by PubRes

Coproduced by CINEART TV Prague, Kolam Production, the Slovak Television and Radio, the Czech Television, the Slovak Film Institute

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA

Long Animated Films:

Dukla (Slovakia)

Directed by Gejza Dezorz

Produced by the Slovak Motion Picture, Viera Sandtnerova, Gejza Dezorz

Coproduced by Martin Hasak, Miroslav Masica

Tales from the Magic Garden / Príbehy z čarovnej záhrady (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Slovenia, France)

Directed by David Súkup, Patrik Pašš Jr., Leon Vidmar, Jean-Claude Rozec

Produced by Maurfilm, Artichoke, ZVVIKS, Vivement Lundi!

Coproduced by the Czech Television , the Slovak Television and Radio, RTV Slovenia, Pictanovo

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre

SHORT FILMS:

Venus in Retrograde / Venuša v retrográde (Slovakia)

Directed by Štefánia Lovasová

Seablindness (Slovakia)

Directed by Tereza Smetanová

I Died in Irpin / Zomrelasom v Irpini (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)

Directed by Anastasia Falileieva

The Forest Five - The Gems / Lesnápäťka – Drahokamy (Slovakia)

Directed by Andrej Gregorčok

How to Listen to Fountains! / Ako počúvať fontány (Slovakia)

Directed by Eva Sajanová