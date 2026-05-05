05-05-2026

Slovak Film Week 2026 Merges into Slovak Film Day

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    BRATISLAVA: The traditional Slovak Film Week will squeeze this year into the Slovak Film Day, which will take place on 12 May 2026 at Kino Lumiere in Bratislava.

    The focus will be on panel discussions and reflection on Slovak film production, as well as on screenings of feature films, documentary, animated films, and short films.

    Five Slovak long films (one feature film, two documentaries and two animated films), as well as five short films will be screened. All them were nominated for the Sun in the Net awards, except for the long animated film Dukla and the short documentary Seablindness (winner of Febiofest’s main award).

    The screenings will be available every day between 11 and 15 May in Kino Lumiere in Bratislava except Tuesday 12 May, when panel discussions will be happening.

    The event will wrap with a discussion on exceptional debuts by the latest generation of filmmakers.

    Eight of these Slovak films are available on the VOD platform DaFilms.sk, viewers can watch them until 17 May.

    LINEUP:

    Feature Films:

    Promise, I’ll Be Fine / Hore je nebo, v doline som ja (Slovakia,Czech Republic)
    Produced by DRYEYE Film, NOCHI FILM
    Coproduced by the Slovak Television and Radio
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Košice Self-Governing Region

    Documentaries:

    Chronicle / Letopis (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martin Kollár
    Produced by Punkchart Films
    Coproduced by Somatic Films, the Slovak Television and Radio, 71km
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund,  Creative Europe MEDIA, the Czech Film Fund

    Operation Monaco / Akcia Monaco (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France)
    Directed by Dušan Trančík
    Produced by PubRes
    Coproduced by CINEART TV Prague, Kolam Production, the Slovak Television and Radio, the Czech Television, the Slovak Film Institute
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Long Animated Films:

    Dukla (Slovakia)
    Directed by Gejza Dezorz
    Produced by the Slovak Motion Picture, Viera Sandtnerova, Gejza Dezorz
    Coproduced by Martin Hasak, Miroslav Masica

    Tales from the Magic Garden / Príbehy z čarovnej záhrady (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Slovenia, France)
    Directed by David Súkup, Patrik Pašš Jr., Leon Vidmar, Jean-Claude Rozec 
    Produced by Maurfilm, Artichoke, ZVVIKS, Vivement Lundi!
    Coproduced by the Czech Television , the Slovak Television and Radio, RTV Slovenia,  Pictanovo
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund,  Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre

    SHORT FILMS:

    Venus in Retrograde / Venuša v retrográde (Slovakia)
    Directed by Štefánia Lovasová

    Seablindness (Slovakia)
    Directed by Tereza Smetanová

    I Died in Irpin / Zomrelasom v Irpini (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)
    Directed by Anastasia Falileieva

    The Forest Five - The Gems / Lesnápäťka – Drahokamy (Slovakia)
    Directed by Andrej Gregorčok

    How to Listen to Fountains! / Ako počúvať fontány (Slovakia)
    Directed by Eva Sajanová

    Published in Slovakia

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