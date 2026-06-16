PRODUCTION: Marek Ťapák in Postproduction with TV Film Crying without Echo

BRATISLAVA: Slovak actor and director Marek Ťapák is currently in postproduction with his TV film Crying without Echo / Výkriky bez ozveny (working title), an adaptation of the eponymous short stories book by Slovak author Milo Urban.

Crying without Echo tells the story of a rural man and his close community, exploring the dramatic weight of a collective protagonist. Set in a traditional Slovak village, the narrative unfolds through a series of vivid scenes capturing human relationships, daily labor, personal struggles, and profound tragedies. The film delves into themes of poverty, morality, interpersonal bonds, the struggle against fate, death, and faith. Marek Ťapák penned the script.

The main actors in the five stories that are connected and overlapping are Samko Fuller (an orphaned boy), František Výrostko (Father), Michal Gazdík (a landowner), Milan Bahúl (a returnee from America), and Jana Kvantíková.

The shooting lasted for 22 days in various regions, specifically in the village of Lesnica in the Zamagurie region, at the Open-Air Museum in Vychylovka in the Kysuce region, at Kraskovo in the Gemer region, Rohovce in the Danubian region, and Svaty Jur in the Bratislava region.

Ľubomír Ján Slivka of Attack Film is producing in coproduction with the Slovak Television and Radio (STVR), and M.T. JAN s.r.o., with support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

The estimated budget is approximately 1.274 m EUR.

The film is expected to be finished by the end of August 2026, with the premiere planned on the Slovak public television (STVR) later this year, during the Christmas season.

Production Information:

Producer:

ATTACK FILM s.r.o. (Slovakia)

Ľubomír Ján Slivka: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Slovak Television and Radio (STVR) (Slovakia)

M.T. JAN s.r.o. (Slovakia)

Credits:

Director: Marek Ťapák

Screenwriter: Marek Ťapák

DoP: Peter Benscík

Editor: Matej Beneš

Composer: Ľubica Čekovská

Costume designer: Zuzana Čupajová

Set designer: Ondrej Zachar, Bready Bailey

Cast: Samko Fuller, František Výrostko, Dušan Szabó, Marián Čupka, Michal Gazdík, Helena Geregová, Lucia Vráblicová, Milan Bahúl, Žeňa Libezňuk, Jana Kvantiková, Dagmar Sanitrová, Richard Hainc, Katarina Pustaiova, Ondrej Mlynárik, Vlado Jedľovský, Lenka Kosickast, Ida Mrázová