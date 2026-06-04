GRANTS: Slovak Grants 2026

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak Audiovisual Fund has distributed 2,221,440 m EUR through 2026 as production grants for feature films, medium and long documentaries, animated films, TV series, and minority coproductions.

The funding was distributed for feature film and fiction TV series production (1.32 m EUR), documentary and TV series documentary production (325,000 EUR), animated film production (216,440 EUR), and as minority coproduction grants (360,000 EUR).

The biggest support of 380,000 EUR went to the feature film Svet podľa Adama directed by Jonáš Karásek and produced by AZYL Production s.r.o. From the documentary projects, the new work by acclaimed director Martin Šulík, The State / Štát, received the highest support (60,000 EUR).

Click HERE to see the grants chart.