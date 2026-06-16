Art Film Fest 2026 Announces Lineup

This year, the festival’s traditional Actor’s Mission Award will be presented to Slovak actress Anna Šišková, while the Golden Camera Award will go to German-Turkish director Fatih Akin.
One of the most noticeable Slovak actors, Vlado Müller, will receive The “Milan Lasica” In Memoriam Award. This award will be presented for the second year, and it aims at honouring prominent figures of Slovak acting.
International Feature Film Competition:
Filipiñana (Singapore, UK, Philippines, the Netherlands, France)
Directed by Rafael Manuel
The Chronology of Water (USA, France, Latvia, UK)
Directed by Kristen Stewart
Produced CG Cinema International, Forma Pro Films, Scott Free Productions, NeverMind Productions, and Mingo, in association with Curious Gremlin, Freemantle, Lorem Ipsum Corp, and Scala Films
Supported by the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), and the Riga Film Fund, among others
Queen at Sea (UK, USA)
Directed by Lance Hammer
Chronicles from the Siege (Algeria, France)
Directed by Abdallah Al-Khatib
La Gradiva (France, Italy)
Directed by Marine Atlan
Everytime (Germany, Austria)
Directed by Sandra Wollner
Wolves (Switzerland)
Directed by Jonas Ulrich
Wirbel (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)
Directed by Tomáš Hubáček
Produced by Mimesis Film
Coproduced by Sentimentafilm
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Competition of Central and Eastern European Films:
Catane (Romania, Italy)
Directed by Ioana Mischie
Produced by Studioset Production, Storyscapes, Mammut Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Italian coproducers at MIFEC, Eurimages
My Father's Daughter / Apám lánya (Hungary, Slovakia)
Directedy by Lea Podhradská
Produced by Little Bus Production
Coproduced by Story Lab
Supported by National Film Institute - Hungary, Kultminor – Minority Culture Fund, the Hungarian tax rebate
Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic)
Directed by Stephan Komandarev
Produced by Argo Film
Coproduced by 42film, Negativ, Ikinciyeni Film, Istos Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, MDM – Mitteldeutsche Medienforderung, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, ZDF/Arte, the Bulgarian National Television, TRT Sinema
The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Domalewski
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by Mazovian Culture Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovian Voivodeship, the Warsaw City Hall, Creative Europe MEDIA
We Have to Survive / Musímeprežiť (Slovakia, France, Austria)
Directedy by Tomáš Krupa
Produced by HAILSTONE
Coproduced by Yuzu Productions, Golden Girls Filmproduktion&Filmservices, the Slovak Television and Radio (rtvs.sk), ARTE
Supported bythe Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA
Nina Roza (Canada, Italy, Bulgaria, Belgium)
Directed by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles
Produced by Colonelle films
Coproduced by Umi Films, Ginger Light, Premier Studio, Echo Bravo
Supported by Telefilm, Canada, SODEC, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Harold Greenberg Fund, CALQ, Radio Canada
Silent Flood / Tychapoviň (Ukraine, Estonia Germany)
Directed by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk
Produced by Tabor Productions
Coproduced by elemag pictures, MDR - Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk
Supporting Role / Meorekhariskhovani Roli (Georgia, Estonia, Turkey, Switzerland, USA)
Directed by Ana Urushadze
Produced by Zazafilms, Allfilm, Enkeny Films, Zeyno Film, Cinetrain, Melograno Films
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages, the Georgian Film Enterprise
International Short Film Competition:
Berlin, Europacity (Germany)
Directed by Leo Geisler
Pale Sun / Soleil pale (France)
Directed by Adrian M. Dullin, Jawahine Zentar
God Is Shy / Dieu est timide (France)
Directed by Jocelyn Charles
We Were Here (India)
Directed by Pranav Bhasin
What Have You Done, Zarina? / Zarina, sen ne istepqoidyn? (Kazakhstan)
Directed by Camila Sagyntkan
Fiji (Italy)
Directed by Andrea Lamedica
Dammen (France)
Directed by Grégoire Graesslin
Mango Seed (Australia)
Directed by Berni Jiang
Cultural Front / Kulturní fronta (Czech Republic)
Directed by Jindřich Andrš
Daria’s Night Flowers / Gol-haye Shab-e (Ireland, United Kingdom, France)
Directed by Maryam Tafakory
Winter in March (Estonia, Belgium, France, Armenia)
Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan
Mira (France, Brazil)
Directed by Daniella Saba
Flayers / Équarrisseurs (France)
Directed by Hippolyte Burkhart-Uhlen
The Man in White / L’Homme en blanc (France, Ireland)
Directed by Haman Foulad Vand
Balconada (Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Iva Tokmakchieva
Unavailable / Nedostupni (Ukraine, France)
Directed by Kyrylo Zemlyanyi
Nobody Knows the World / Allá en el Cielo (Peru, Colombia, Spain, Mexico)
Directed by Roddy Dextre
Norheimsund (Cuba, United States of America)
Directed by Ana Alpizar
No Skate! (France)
Directed by Guil Sela
Dog and Wolf / Pes a vlk (Czech Republic)
Directed by Terézia Halamová
Peninsula / Poluotok (Croatia)
Directed by David Gašo
Because Today Is Saturday / Porque Hoje é Sábado (Portugal, France, Spain)
Directed by Alice Eça Guimarães
Death of a Fantastic Machine (Sweden)
Directed by Axel Danielson, Maximilien Van Aertryck
The Spectacle (Hungary, France)
Directed by Bálint Kenyeres
Silver Skin / Peau d'argent (France)
Directed by Matias Carlier
Vultures (France, South Africa)
Directed by Dian Weys
Four Days of Mateusz Wilczek / Czterydni Mateusza Wilczka (Poland)
Directed by Aleksandra Maciuszek
This Room Is Impossible to Eat / Táto izba sanedázjesť (Slovakia)
Directed by Emília Ondriašová
A Breach Within / Une brèche (Canada)
Directed by Jean-François Leblanc
The Great Organ (Greece)
Directed by Roxanne Krimizi, Michalis Kimonas
Challenges of a Solitary Mind (Austria)
Directed by Astrid Rothaug
A Shot at Art (the Netherlands)
Directed by Ilke Paddenburg
Zizou (Egypt, France, Qatar)
Directed by Khaled Moeit
Zlet 1988 (Germany, France, Serbia)
Directed by Marta Popivoda
No Mean City (UK, USA)
Directed by Ross McClean
1Q89 (Romania)
Directed by Mihai Grecu