16-06-2026

Art Film Fest 2026 Announces Lineup

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    Art Film Fest 2026 Announces Lineup credit: IFF Artfilm Kosice / photographer: Peter Stas

    KOŠICE: The 32nd Art Film Fest has announced the lineup for its International Feature Film, Short Film, and Central and Eastern European Films competitions. The festival will take place in Košice from 19 to 25 June 2026.

    This year, the festival’s traditional Actor’s Mission Award will be presented to Slovak actress Anna Šišková, while the Golden Camera Award will go to German-Turkish director Fatih Akin.

    One of the most noticeable Slovak actors, Vlado Müller, will receive The “Milan Lasica” In Memoriam Award. This award will be presented for the second year, and it aims at honouring prominent figures of Slovak acting.

    International Feature Film Competition:

    Filipiñana (Singapore, UK, Philippines, the Netherlands, France)
    Directed by Rafael Manuel

    The Chronology of Water (USA, France, Latvia, UK)
    Directed by Kristen Stewart
    Produced CG Cinema International, Forma Pro Films, Scott Free Productions, NeverMind Productions, and Mingo, in association with Curious Gremlin, Freemantle, Lorem Ipsum Corp, and Scala Films
    Supported by the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), and the Riga Film Fund, among others

    Queen at Sea (UK, USA)
    Directed by Lance Hammer

    Chronicles from the Siege (Algeria, France)
    Directed by Abdallah Al-Khatib

    La Gradiva (France, Italy)
    Directed by Marine Atlan

    Everytime (Germany, Austria)
    Directed by Sandra Wollner

    Wolves (Switzerland)
    Directed by Jonas Ulrich

    Wirbel (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)
    Directed by Tomáš Hubáček
    Produced by Mimesis Film 
    Coproduced by Sentimentafilm 
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Competition of Central and Eastern European Films:

    Catane (Romania, Italy)
    Directed by Ioana Mischie
    Produced by Studioset ProductionStoryscapes, Mammut Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Italian coproducers at MIFEC, Eurimages

    My Father's Daughter / Apám lánya (Hungary, Slovakia)
    Directedy by Lea Podhradská
    Produced by Little Bus Production
    Coproduced by Story Lab
    Supported by National Film Institute - Hungary, Kultminor – Minority Culture Fund, the Hungarian tax rebate

    Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Stephan Komandarev
    Produced by Argo Film
    Coproduced by 42film, Negativ, Ikinciyeni Film, Istos Film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, MDM – Mitteldeutsche Medienforderung, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, ZDF/Arte, the Bulgarian National Television, TRT Sinema

    The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)
    Directed by Piotr Domalewski
    Produced by Aurum Film 
    Coproduced by Mazovian Culture Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund 
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovian Voivodeship, the Warsaw City Hall, Creative Europe MEDIA

    We Have to Survive / Musímeprežiť (Slovakia, France, Austria)
    Directedy by Tomáš Krupa
    Produced by HAILSTONE 
    Coproduced by Yuzu Productions, Golden Girls Filmproduktion&Filmservices, the Slovak Television and Radio (rtvs.sk), ARTE
    Supported bythe Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Nina Roza (Canada, Italy, Bulgaria, Belgium)
    Directed by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles
    Produced by Colonelle films
    Coproduced by Umi Films, Ginger Light, Premier Studio, Echo Bravo
    Supported by Telefilm, Canada, SODEC, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film CenterEurimages, the Harold Greenberg Fund, CALQ, Radio Canada

    Silent Flood / Tychapoviň (Ukraine, Estonia Germany)
    Directed by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk
    Produced by Tabor Productions
    Coproduced by elemag pictures, MDR - Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk

    Supporting Role / Meorekhariskhovani Roli (Georgia, Estonia, Turkey, Switzerland, USA)
    Directed by Ana Urushadze
    Produced by Zazafilms, Allfilm, Enkeny Films, Zeyno Film, Cinetrain, Melograno Films
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages, the Georgian Film Enterprise 

    International Short Film Competition:

    Berlin, Europacity (Germany)
    Directed by Leo Geisler

    Pale Sun / Soleil pale (France)
    Directed by Adrian M. Dullin, Jawahine Zentar

    God Is Shy / Dieu est timide (France)
    Directed by Jocelyn Charles

    We Were Here (India)
    Directed by Pranav Bhasin

    What Have You Done, Zarina? / Zarina, sen ne istepqoidyn? (Kazakhstan)
    Directed by Camila Sagyntkan

    Fiji (Italy)
    Directed by Andrea Lamedica

    Dammen (France)
    Directed by Grégoire Graesslin

    Mango Seed (Australia)
    Directed by Berni Jiang

    Cultural Front / Kulturní fronta (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jindřich Andrš

    Daria’s Night Flowers / Gol-haye Shab-e (Ireland, United Kingdom, France)
    Directed by Maryam Tafakory

    Winter in March (Estonia, Belgium, France, Armenia)
    Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan

    Mira (France, Brazil)
    Directed by Daniella Saba

    Flayers / Équarrisseurs (France)
    Directed by Hippolyte Burkhart-Uhlen

    The Man in White / L’Homme en blanc (France, Ireland)
    Directed by Haman Foulad Vand

    Balconada (Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Iva Tokmakchieva

    Unavailable / Nedostupni (Ukraine, France)
    Directed by Kyrylo Zemlyanyi

    Nobody Knows the World / Allá en el Cielo (Peru, Colombia, Spain, Mexico)
    Directed by Roddy Dextre

    Norheimsund (Cuba, United States of America)
    Directed by Ana Alpizar

    No Skate! (France)
    Directed by Guil Sela

    Dog and Wolf / Pes a vlk (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Terézia Halamová

    Peninsula / Poluotok (Croatia)
    Directed by David Gašo

    Because Today Is Saturday / Porque Hoje é Sábado (Portugal, France, Spain)
    Directed by Alice Eça Guimarães

    Death of a Fantastic Machine (Sweden)
    Directed by Axel Danielson, Maximilien Van Aertryck

    The Spectacle (Hungary, France)
    Directed by Bálint Kenyeres

    Silver Skin / Peau d'argent (France)
    Directed by Matias Carlier

    Vultures (France, South Africa)
    Directed by Dian Weys

    Four Days of Mateusz Wilczek / Czterydni Mateusza Wilczka (Poland)
    Directed by Aleksandra Maciuszek

    This Room Is Impossible to Eat / Táto izba sanedázjesť (Slovakia)
    Directed by Emília Ondriašová

    A Breach Within / Une brèche (Canada)
    Directed by Jean-François Leblanc

    The Great Organ (Greece)
    Directed by Roxanne Krimizi, Michalis Kimonas

    Challenges of a Solitary Mind (Austria)
    Directed by Astrid Rothaug

    A Shot at Art (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Ilke Paddenburg

    Zizou (Egypt, France, Qatar)
    Directed by Khaled Moeit

    Zlet 1988 (Germany, France, Serbia)
    Directed by Marta Popivoda

    No Mean City (UK, USA)
    Directed by Ross McClean

    1Q89 (Romania)
    Directed by Mihai Grecu

    Published in Slovakia

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