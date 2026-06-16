Art Film Fest 2026 Announces Lineup

KOŠICE: The 32nd Art Film Fest has announced the lineup for its International Feature Film, Short Film, and Central and Eastern European Films competitions. The festival will take place in Košice from 19 to 25 June 2026.

This year, the festival’s traditional Actor’s Mission Award will be presented to Slovak actress Anna Šišková, while the Golden Camera Award will go to German-Turkish director Fatih Akin.

One of the most noticeable Slovak actors, Vlado Müller, will receive The “Milan Lasica” In Memoriam Award. This award will be presented for the second year, and it aims at honouring prominent figures of Slovak acting.

International Feature Film Competition:

Filipiñana (Singapore, UK, Philippines, the Netherlands, France)

Directed by Rafael Manuel

The Chronology of Water (USA, France, Latvia, UK)

Directed by Kristen Stewart

Produced CG Cinema International, Forma Pro Films, Scott Free Productions, NeverMind Productions, and Mingo, in association with Curious Gremlin, Freemantle, Lorem Ipsum Corp, and Scala Films

Supported by the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), and the Riga Film Fund, among others

Queen at Sea (UK, USA)

Directed by Lance Hammer

Chronicles from the Siege (Algeria, France)

Directed by Abdallah Al-Khatib

La Gradiva (France, Italy)

Directed by Marine Atlan

Everytime (Germany, Austria)

Directed by Sandra Wollner

Wolves (Switzerland)

Directed by Jonas Ulrich

Wirbel (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)

Directed by Tomáš Hubáček

Produced by Mimesis Film

Coproduced by Sentimentafilm

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Competition of Central and Eastern European Films:

Catane (Romania, Italy)

Directed by Ioana Mischie

Produced by Studioset Production, Storyscapes, Mammut Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Italian coproducers at MIFEC, Eurimages

My Father's Daughter / Apám lánya (Hungary, Slovakia)

Directedy by Lea Podhradská

Produced by Little Bus Production

Coproduced by Story Lab

Supported by National Film Institute - Hungary, Kultminor – Minority Culture Fund, the Hungarian tax rebate

Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo Film

Coproduced by 42film, Negativ, Ikinciyeni Film, Istos Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, MDM – Mitteldeutsche Medienforderung, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, ZDF/Arte, the Bulgarian National Television, TRT Sinema

The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by Mazovian Culture Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovian Voivodeship, the Warsaw City Hall, Creative Europe MEDIA

We Have to Survive / Musímeprežiť (Slovakia, France, Austria)

Directedy by Tomáš Krupa

Produced by HAILSTONE

Coproduced by Yuzu Productions, Golden Girls Filmproduktion&Filmservices, the Slovak Television and Radio (rtvs.sk), ARTE

Supported bythe Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA

Nina Roza (Canada, Italy, Bulgaria, Belgium)

Directed by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles

Produced by Colonelle films

Coproduced by Umi Films, Ginger Light, Premier Studio, Echo Bravo

Supported by Telefilm, Canada, SODEC, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Harold Greenberg Fund, CALQ, Radio Canada

Silent Flood / Tychapoviň (Ukraine, Estonia Germany)

Directed by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk

Produced by Tabor Productions

Coproduced by elemag pictures, MDR - Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk

Supporting Role / Meorekhariskhovani Roli (Georgia, Estonia, Turkey, Switzerland, USA)

Directed by Ana Urushadze

Produced by Zazafilms, Allfilm, Enkeny Films, Zeyno Film, Cinetrain, Melograno Films

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages, the Georgian Film Enterprise

International Short Film Competition:

Berlin, Europacity (Germany)

Directed by Leo Geisler

Pale Sun / Soleil pale (France)

Directed by Adrian M. Dullin, Jawahine Zentar

God Is Shy / Dieu est timide (France)

Directed by Jocelyn Charles

We Were Here (India)

Directed by Pranav Bhasin

What Have You Done, Zarina? / Zarina, sen ne istepqoidyn? (Kazakhstan)

Directed by Camila Sagyntkan

Fiji (Italy)

Directed by Andrea Lamedica

Dammen (France)

Directed by Grégoire Graesslin

Mango Seed (Australia)

Directed by Berni Jiang

Cultural Front / Kulturní fronta (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jindřich Andrš

Daria’s Night Flowers / Gol-haye Shab-e (Ireland, United Kingdom, France)

Directed by Maryam Tafakory

Winter in March (Estonia, Belgium, France, Armenia)

Directed by Natalia Mirzoyan

Mira (France, Brazil)

Directed by Daniella Saba

Flayers / Équarrisseurs (France)

Directed by Hippolyte Burkhart-Uhlen

The Man in White / L’Homme en blanc (France, Ireland)

Directed by Haman Foulad Vand

Balconada (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Iva Tokmakchieva

Unavailable / Nedostupni (Ukraine, France)

Directed by Kyrylo Zemlyanyi

Nobody Knows the World / Allá en el Cielo (Peru, Colombia, Spain, Mexico)

Directed by Roddy Dextre

Norheimsund (Cuba, United States of America)

Directed by Ana Alpizar

No Skate! (France)

Directed by Guil Sela

Dog and Wolf / Pes a vlk (Czech Republic)

Directed by Terézia Halamová

Peninsula / Poluotok (Croatia)

Directed by David Gašo

Because Today Is Saturday / Porque Hoje é Sábado (Portugal, France, Spain)

Directed by Alice Eça Guimarães

Death of a Fantastic Machine (Sweden)

Directed by Axel Danielson, Maximilien Van Aertryck

The Spectacle (Hungary, France)

Directed by Bálint Kenyeres

Silver Skin / Peau d'argent (France)

Directed by Matias Carlier

Vultures (France, South Africa)

Directed by Dian Weys

Four Days of Mateusz Wilczek / Czterydni Mateusza Wilczka (Poland)

Directed by Aleksandra Maciuszek

This Room Is Impossible to Eat / Táto izba sanedázjesť (Slovakia)

Directed by Emília Ondriašová

A Breach Within / Une brèche (Canada)

Directed by Jean-François Leblanc

The Great Organ (Greece)

Directed by Roxanne Krimizi, Michalis Kimonas

Challenges of a Solitary Mind (Austria)

Directed by Astrid Rothaug

A Shot at Art (the Netherlands)

Directed by Ilke Paddenburg

Zizou (Egypt, France, Qatar)

Directed by Khaled Moeit

Zlet 1988 (Germany, France, Serbia)

Directed by Marta Popivoda

No Mean City (UK, USA)

Directed by Ross McClean

1Q89 (Romania)

Directed by Mihai Grecu