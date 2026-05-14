FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Protagonist Pictures Launches Sales of Canadian/Slovak The Exiled Starring Alessandro Nivola

BRATISLAVA: The Canadian/Slovak production The Exiled, directed by Stephen Campanelli and starring Alessandro Nivola, is starting sales at the Cannes Film Market (12 – 20 May 2026), represented by Protagonist Pictures. The film was shot in Canada and Slovakia, where it benefited from the 33% local cash rebate scheme .

The psychological thriller set in 1922 on a remote lighthouse island in Canada is produced by Canada’s Screen Siren Pictures in coproduction with Jan Kallista and Jana Garajová from Slovakia’s Film Kolektiv. Elevation Pictures, Orogen Entertainment, and Protagonist Pictures are executive producers.

The government of the Slovak Republic supported the project alongside Telefilm Canada, Creative BC, Elevation Pictures, ITA Film, Hollywood Suite, the Canada Media Fund, the Harold Greenberg Fund, Film Incentive BC, and the government of Canada. The film was produced in association with Bell Media and CBC Films.

Graeme Manson (Snowpiercer ) penned the script.