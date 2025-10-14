14-10-2025

Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz 2025 Announces Lineup

    Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz 2025 Announces Lineup credit: FSF

    LJUBLJANA: A total of 101 films have been selected for the 28th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz, which will run 21 - 26 October 2025 in Portorož. Six feature films, six long documentaries and one long animated film will compete for the Vesna awards alongside seven coproduction titles (six feature films and one long documentary).

    Miha Hočevar’s Hidden People, a coproduction between Slovenia, Serbia and Iceland, will open the festival and it will also compete for awards.

    The 69 films in the competition and 32 out films of the competition will be screened at Avditorij Portorož (Main Hall) and Magazin Grando (replacing the old venue Monfort Exhibition Center).

    Numerous panels and professional meetings with focus on the development phase of the film, intimacy coordination, and collaboration with set designers, costume designers and make-up artists, will be held as a part of this year Industry programme, led by Veronika Zakonjšek.

    One of the prominent guests of this year’s festival edition is Matthijs Wouter Knol, CEO and Director of the European Film Academy, who will visit Slovenia for the first time.

    The Milka and Metod Badjura Lifetime Achievement Award will go to film editor Janez Bricelj for his long and prolific career including over 170 film and television titles. 

    Feature Films in Competition:

    Hidden People / Skriti ljudje (Slovenia, Serbia, Iceland)
    Directed by Miha Hočevar
    Produced by Vertigo 
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Backroom Productions, Urus Pavrus
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe - MEDIA, RE-ACT (https://www.filmreact.eu/), Serbian Ministry of Culture

    Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Urška Djukić
    Produced by SPOK Films
    Coproduced by 365 Films, Staragara IT, Non Aligned Films, Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija, OINKwith Sister Productions
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages, FS Viba, MiC – Ministero della Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA

    Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Kukla
    Produced by December
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Krug film, Gliser, 001, Gustav Film, MB Grip, SNDKT, Instant
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe – MEDIA

    Elvis Starling / Elivs Škorc (Slovenia)
    Directed by Boris Jurjaševič
    Produced by Fabula
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    It Was a Beautiful Day / Pa tako lep dan je bil (Slovenia)
    Directed by Perica Rai
    Produced by Vertigo
    Coproduced by Mediaspot, 001, NuFrame, Kreativist

    Stealing Land / Zemljo krast (Slovenia, Austria)
    Directed by Žiga Virc
    Produced by  LILIT
    Coproduced by Zwinger film, Zavod Olaola

    Long Documentaries in Competition:

    The Mountain Won’t Move / Gora se ne bo premaknila (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France)
    Directed by Petra Seliškar
    Produced by Petra Pan Film
    Coproduced by PPFP Film Production, Cinephage, RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Aide Aux Cinémas Du Monde - CNC, Région Sud - Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA

    Victory Day / Dan zmage (Slovenia)
    Directed by Zvezdan Martič
    Produced by RTV Slovenija

    New Classmates / Novi sošolci (Slovenia)
    Directed by Toni Cahunek
    Produced by Eustahije film
    Coproduced by Invida, The Content Team, RTV Slovenija, 001, Korektif

    OHO film (Slovenia)
    Directed by Damjan Kozole
    Produced by Vertigo 
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Marinko Sudac
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA

    When I Get Out / Ko pridem ven (Slovenia)
    Directed by Metod Pevec
    Produced by Vertigo 
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Forget Me Not / Ne pozabi me / Non ti scordar di me (Slovenia, Italy)
    Directed by Anja Medved
    Produced by Kinokašča/CINEMAttic
    Coproduced by Transmedia
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, GO 2025! – Nova gorica

    Long Animated Films in Competition:

    Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
    Directed by Leon Vidman with David Súkup, Patrik Pašš and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom
    Produced by  ZVVIKS, Maurfilm, Artichoke, Vivement Lundi!
    Supported byCreative Europa - MEDIA, Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba, Région Bretagne / BretagneCinéma, CNC France, TVR Tempo - Rennes Métropole, Gebeka Films, Tébéo, Tébé Sud, France Télévisions – France 3 Bretagne, NuFrame

    Slovenian Minority Coproductions in Competition:

    Something Larger Than Me / Dražen (Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija
    Produced by Kinoteka 
    Coproduced by RTG Pictures, Living Pictures, December 
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Sandbag Dam / Zečji nasip (Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia)
    Directed by Čejen Černić Čanak
    Produced by Kinorama 
    Coproduced by Tremora, Perfo Production 
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Radiotelevision

    My Late Summer / Nakon ljeta (Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia, Romania)
    Directed by Danis Tanović
    Produced by Propeler Film
    Coproduced by Obala Art Centar, Baš Čelik, Tramal Films, Tangaj Production
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, the Slovenian Film CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Romanian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA

    Ungrateful Beings (Czech Republic, Slovenia, Poland, Slovakia, Croatia, France)
    Directed by Olmo Omerzu
    Produced by Endorfilm
    Coproduced by Cvinger film, Lava films, Kinorama, Punkchart, Melocoton Films, RTV Slovenija 
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Mother Mara / Majka Mara (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Luxembourg, Switzerland)
    Directed by Mirjana Karanović
    Produced by This and That Productions
    Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, December, VHS, Deblokada, Oko Film
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Sarajevo Film Fund, BAK Ministry of Culture of Switzerland, the Zurich Film Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages

    Alpha. / Alfa. (Netherlands, Switzerland, Slovenia)
    Directed by Jan-Willem van Ewijk
    Produced by BALDR Film
    Coproduced by Lomotion, Staragara
    Supported by CoBO Fund, the Netherlands Film Fund, Burgergemeinde Bern, Creative Europe - MEDIA

    Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
    Directed by Igor Bezinović
    Produced by Restart
    Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreEurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film CentreViba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian TelevisionRE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild

