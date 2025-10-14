Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz 2025 Announces Lineup

Miha Hočevar’s Hidden People, a coproduction between Slovenia, Serbia and Iceland, will open the festival and it will also compete for awards.
The 69 films in the competition and 32 out films of the competition will be screened at Avditorij Portorož (Main Hall) and Magazin Grando (replacing the old venue Monfort Exhibition Center).
Numerous panels and professional meetings with focus on the development phase of the film, intimacy coordination, and collaboration with set designers, costume designers and make-up artists, will be held as a part of this year Industry programme, led by Veronika Zakonjšek.
One of the prominent guests of this year’s festival edition is Matthijs Wouter Knol, CEO and Director of the European Film Academy, who will visit Slovenia for the first time.
The Milka and Metod Badjura Lifetime Achievement Award will go to film editor Janez Bricelj for his long and prolific career including over 170 film and television titles.
Feature Films in Competition:
Hidden People / Skriti ljudje (Slovenia, Serbia, Iceland)
Directed by Miha Hočevar
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Backroom Productions, Urus Pavrus
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe - MEDIA, RE-ACT (https://www.filmreact.eu/), Serbian Ministry of Culture
Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Urška Djukić
Produced by SPOK Films
Coproduced by 365 Films, Staragara IT, Non Aligned Films, Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija, OINKwith Sister Productions
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages, FS Viba, MiC – Ministero della Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA
Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Kukla
Produced by December
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Krug film, Gliser, 001, Gustav Film, MB Grip, SNDKT, Instant
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe – MEDIA
Elvis Starling / Elivs Škorc (Slovenia)
Directed by Boris Jurjaševič
Produced by Fabula
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
It Was a Beautiful Day / Pa tako lep dan je bil (Slovenia)
Directed by Perica Rai
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by Mediaspot, 001, NuFrame, Kreativist
Stealing Land / Zemljo krast (Slovenia, Austria)
Directed by Žiga Virc
Produced by LILIT
Coproduced by Zwinger film, Zavod Olaola
Long Documentaries in Competition:
The Mountain Won’t Move / Gora se ne bo premaknila (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France)
Directed by Petra Seliškar
Produced by Petra Pan Film
Coproduced by PPFP Film Production, Cinephage, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Aide Aux Cinémas Du Monde - CNC, Région Sud - Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA
Victory Day / Dan zmage (Slovenia)
Directed by Zvezdan Martič
Produced by RTV Slovenija
New Classmates / Novi sošolci (Slovenia)
Directed by Toni Cahunek
Produced by Eustahije film
Coproduced by Invida, The Content Team, RTV Slovenija, 001, Korektif
OHO film (Slovenia)
Directed by Damjan Kozole
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Marinko Sudac
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA
When I Get Out / Ko pridem ven (Slovenia)
Directed by Metod Pevec
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Forget Me Not / Ne pozabi me / Non ti scordar di me (Slovenia, Italy)
Directed by Anja Medved
Produced by Kinokašča/CINEMAttic
Coproduced by Transmedia
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, GO 2025! – Nova gorica
Long Animated Films in Competition:
Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
Directed by Leon Vidman with David Súkup, Patrik Pašš and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom
Produced by ZVVIKS, Maurfilm, Artichoke, Vivement Lundi!
Supported byCreative Europa - MEDIA, Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba, Région Bretagne / BretagneCinéma, CNC France, TVR Tempo - Rennes Métropole, Gebeka Films, Tébéo, Tébé Sud, France Télévisions – France 3 Bretagne, NuFrame
Slovenian Minority Coproductions in Competition:
Something Larger Than Me / Dražen (Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia)
Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija
Produced by Kinoteka
Coproduced by RTG Pictures, Living Pictures, December
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Sandbag Dam / Zečji nasip (Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia)
Directed by Čejen Černić Čanak
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by Tremora, Perfo Production
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Radiotelevision
My Late Summer / Nakon ljeta (Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia, Romania)
Directed by Danis Tanović
Produced by Propeler Film
Coproduced by Obala Art Centar, Baš Čelik, Tramal Films, Tangaj Production
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Romanian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA
Ungrateful Beings (Czech Republic, Slovenia, Poland, Slovakia, Croatia, France)
Directed by Olmo Omerzu
Produced by Endorfilm
Coproduced by Cvinger film, Lava films, Kinorama, Punkchart, Melocoton Films, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Mother Mara / Majka Mara (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Luxembourg, Switzerland)
Directed by Mirjana Karanović
Produced by This and That Productions
Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, December, VHS, Deblokada, Oko Film
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Sarajevo Film Fund, BAK Ministry of Culture of Switzerland, the Zurich Film Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages
Alpha. / Alfa. (Netherlands, Switzerland, Slovenia)
Directed by Jan-Willem van Ewijk
Produced by BALDR Film
Coproduced by Lomotion, Staragara
Supported by CoBO Fund, the Netherlands Film Fund, Burgergemeinde Bern, Creative Europe - MEDIA
Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Igor Bezinović
Produced by Restart
Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild