Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz 2025 Announces Lineup

LJUBLJANA: A total of 101 films have been selected for the 28th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz , which will run 21 - 26 October 2025 in Portorož. Six feature films, six long documentaries and one long animated film will compete for the Vesna awards alongside seven coproduction titles (six feature films and one long documentary).

Miha Hočevar’s Hidden People, a coproduction between Slovenia, Serbia and Iceland, will open the festival and it will also compete for awards.

The 69 films in the competition and 32 out films of the competition will be screened at Avditorij Portorož (Main Hall) and Magazin Grando (replacing the old venue Monfort Exhibition Center).

Numerous panels and professional meetings with focus on the development phase of the film, intimacy coordination, and collaboration with set designers, costume designers and make-up artists, will be held as a part of this year Industry programme, led by Veronika Zakonjšek.

One of the prominent guests of this year’s festival edition is Matthijs Wouter Knol, CEO and Director of the European Film Academy, who will visit Slovenia for the first time.

The Milka and Metod Badjura Lifetime Achievement Award will go to film editor Janez Bricelj for his long and prolific career including over 170 film and television titles.

Feature Films in Competition:

Hidden People / Skriti ljudje (Slovenia, Serbia, Iceland)

Directed by Miha Hočevar

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Backroom Productions, Urus Pavrus

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe - MEDIA, RE-ACT (https://www.filmreact.eu/), Serbian Ministry of Culture

Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Urška Djukić

Produced by SPOK Films

Coproduced by 365 Films, Staragara IT, Non Aligned Films, Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija, OINKwith Sister Productions

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages, FS Viba, MiC – Ministero della Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA

Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Kukla

Produced by December

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Krug film, Gliser, 001, Gustav Film, MB Grip, SNDKT, Instant

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe – MEDIA

Elvis Starling / Elivs Škorc (Slovenia)

Directed by Boris Jurjaševič

Produced by Fabula

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

It Was a Beautiful Day / Pa tako lep dan je bil (Slovenia)

Directed by Perica Rai

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by Mediaspot, 001, NuFrame, Kreativist

Stealing Land / Zemljo krast (Slovenia, Austria)

Directed by Žiga Virc

Produced by LILIT

Coproduced by Zwinger film, Zavod Olaola

Long Documentaries in Competition:

The Mountain Won’t Move / Gora se ne bo premaknila (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France)

Directed by Petra Seliškar

Produced by Petra Pan Film

Coproduced by PPFP Film Production, Cinephage, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Aide Aux Cinémas Du Monde - CNC, Région Sud - Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA

Victory Day / Dan zmage (Slovenia)

Directed by Zvezdan Martič

Produced by RTV Slovenija

New Classmates / Novi sošolci (Slovenia)

Directed by Toni Cahunek

Produced by Eustahije film

Coproduced by Invida, The Content Team, RTV Slovenija, 001, Korektif

OHO film (Slovenia)

Directed by Damjan Kozole

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Marinko Sudac

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA

When I Get Out / Ko pridem ven (Slovenia)

Directed by Metod Pevec

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Forget Me Not / Ne pozabi me / Non ti scordar di me (Slovenia, Italy)

Directed by Anja Medved

Produced by Kinokašča/CINEMAttic

Coproduced by Transmedia

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, GO 2025! – Nova gorica

Long Animated Films in Competition:

Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)

Directed by Leon Vidman with David Súkup, Patrik Pašš and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom

Produced by ZVVIKS, Maurfilm, Artichoke, Vivement Lundi!

Supported byCreative Europa - MEDIA, Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba, Région Bretagne / BretagneCinéma, CNC France, TVR Tempo - Rennes Métropole, Gebeka Films, Tébéo, Tébé Sud, France Télévisions – France 3 Bretagne, NuFrame

Slovenian Minority Coproductions in Competition:

Something Larger Than Me / Dražen (Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Danilo Šerbedžija

Produced by Kinoteka

Coproduced by RTG Pictures, Living Pictures, December

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Sandbag Dam / Zečji nasip (Croatia, Lithuania, Slovenia)

Directed by Čejen Černić Čanak

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Tremora, Perfo Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Radiotelevision

My Late Summer / Nakon ljeta (Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia, Romania)

Directed by Danis Tanović

Produced by Propeler Film

Coproduced by Obala Art Centar, Baš Čelik, Tramal Films, Tangaj Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Romanian Film Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA

Ungrateful Beings (Czech Republic, Slovenia, Poland, Slovakia, Croatia, France)

Directed by Olmo Omerzu

Produced by Endorfilm

Coproduced by Cvinger film, Lava films, Kinorama, Punkchart, Melocoton Films, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Polish Film Institute, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Mother Mara / Majka Mara (Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Luxembourg, Switzerland)

Directed by Mirjana Karanović

Produced by This and That Productions

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, December, VHS, Deblokada, Oko Film

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Sarajevo Film Fund, BAK Ministry of Culture of Switzerland, the Zurich Film Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages

Alpha. / Alfa. (Netherlands, Switzerland, Slovenia)

Directed by Jan-Willem van Ewijk

Produced by BALDR Film

Coproduced by Lomotion, Staragara

Supported by CoBO Fund, the Netherlands Film Fund, Burgergemeinde Bern, Creative Europe - MEDIA

Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Igor Bezinović

Produced by Restart

Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild