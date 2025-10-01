PRODUCTION: Janez Burger Starts Shooting One Month

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian director Janez Burger has started shooting his seventh feature film One Month / En mesec on 23 September 2025. The 33-days shooting of this Slovenian/Croatian/Italian coproduction is taking place in Ljubljana, Kamnik, Solkan and at the FS Viba Film studio.

The intimate drama follows three characters on the margins of society: an unemployed female intellectual, a pregnant girl from a dysfunctional family, and a gay man who grew up as an orphan. Housing hardship forces them to share a home and to navigate a tense yet caring coexistence that explores what family means in a time of precarious work conditions and social struggles.

“In a world where geo-strategic relations and social tensions verge on desperation, this film adopts a lighter tone while exploring whether human coexistence is still possible and how much effort it requires to achieve it,” says Janez Burger, who co-wrote the script together with Croatian screenwriter and director Ognjen Sviličić.

One Month is produced by Nina Robnik and Miha Černec through Staragara, in coproduction with Propeler Film (Croatia) and Staragara I.T. (Italy).The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija and FS Viba Film, while Creative Europa - MEDIA gave it support for development.

The shooting will end on 10 November 2025. The film is expected to be finished in 2027.

Janez Burger was born in Slovenia in 1965. He studied at the Faculty of Economics in Ljubljana and at the FAMU in Prague, where he graduated in film and TV directing in 1996. He lives and works in Ljubljana. His films have won numerous awards at national and international film festivals. His previous feature film, Observing / Opazovanje, had its international premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights IFF in 2023 and received the Vesna Award for Best Actress (Diana Kolenc) at the Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož. Observing (Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, North Macedonia) was produced by Staragara in coproduction with Transmedia, Propeler Film, and Kaval Film.

Production Information:

Producer:

Staragara (Slovenia)

Nina Robnik: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Propeler Film (Croatia)

Staragara I.T. (Italy)

Credits:

Director: Janez Burger

Screenwriters: Janez Burger, Ognjen Sviličić

DoP: Mitja Ličen

Editor: Miloš Kalusek

Production designer:Vasja Kokelj

Costume designer:Barbara Drmota

Make-up designer: Eva Uršič

Cast: Nataša Barbara Gračner, Maks Dakskobler, Suzana Krevh, Vlado Vlaškalič, Vesna Slapar, Jurij Zrnec, Timon Šturbej, Klemen Janežič, Jara Sofija Ostan