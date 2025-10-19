PRODUCTION: Andrina Mračnikar Starts Shooting Mila/Marija

A mountain village in Carinthia, 1943. Nineteen-year-old Mila and her brother Hanzi join the partisan resistance group fighting the Nazi occupation of the land from the relative safety of the forests. Soon she finds herself leading her own unit and having to make decisions about life and death. But when the country has been liberated and she embarks upon a new life, Mila once again, has to confront the crucial question: submission or resistance?

Doroteja Nadrah, Oskar Haag, Marko Mandić, Edita Malovčić, and Petja Labović play the main characters.

“My aim with Mila/Marija is to make the first feature film depicting the history of the Slovenian ethnic group and the resistance of the Carinthian partisans to the Nazi regime. It is also an extremely important project for me personally, because the history of the Carinthian Slovenes and the anti-fascist resistance is part of my own family background,” says director and writer Andrina Mračnikar in a statement.

Mila/Marija is produced by Danijel Hočevar and Katja Lenarčič through Vertigo, and Alexander Dumreicher-Ivanceanu and Bady Minck through Amour Fou (Austria) in coproduction with Ioanna Davi through Indigo View (Greece), RTV Slovenija and the Austrian national television ORF, in association with FS Viba Film. The project is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Austrian Film Institute, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund – cash refunds, Filmfonds Wien, the Carinthia Film Commission, and the Future Fund of the Republic of Austria.

“The budget is estimated at 4.6 m EUR,” producer Danijel Hočevar told FNE.

The 29-day shooting started on 7 October 2025 and it will end mid-November 2025. The shooting is taking place in Globasnica and the surrounding forests in Carinthia, as well as in other towns, villages and forests in Slovenia, and also in Austria within the Carinthia region.

The film is expected to be finished and released in the Slovenian and Austrian cinemas in 2026.

Andrina Mračnikar, born in 1981 in Hallein, Austria, grew up in Ljubljana and in Carinthia. She studied History of Art in Vienna and film directing at AGRFT. From 2002 she studied Directing and Scriptwriting & Dramaturgy at the Vienna Film Academy with Michael Haneke and Walter Wippersberg. In 2010 she completed both studies with distinction. After winning several awards for her documentaries, her first feature film Ma Folie was released in 2015, and after being screened at numerous international festivals, won the prestigious First Steps Award. In her documentaries Mračnikar often deals with the history and future of the Slovenian ethnic group in Carinthia and with the resistance of the Carinthian partisans.

Production Information:

Producer:

Vertigo (Slovenia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Amour Fou (Austria)

Coproducers:

Indigo View (Greece)

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

ORF (Austria)

Credits:

Director: Andrina Mračnikar

Screenwriter: Andrina Mračnikar

DoP: Georg Weiss

Editor: Karina Ressler

Production designer: Miha Knific

Costume designer: Sandra Žigová

Make-up artist: Michaela Payer

Sound: Aljaž Lukan

Cast: Doroteja Nadrah, Oskar Haag, Marko Mandić, Edita Malovčić, Petja Labović, Leon Lučev, Jurij Drevenšek, Anuša Kodelja, Jure Henigman, Nina Valič, Urban Kuntarič, Timon Šturbej, Tina Potočnik Vrhovnik, Saša Tabaković, Minca Lorenci, Mateja Pucko, Staša Popović, Michael Krištof Kranzelbinder, France Mandić