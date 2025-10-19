FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2025: Hidden People

PORTOROŽ: Miha Hočevar’s feature film Hidden People / Skriti ljudje will open the 28th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz , which runs 21 - 26 October 2025 in Portorož. This coproduction between Slovenia, Serbia and Iceland has been selected for the festival’s main competition.

Guti and Sig wake up beaten, hungover, and handcuffed together on a riverbank near Ljubljana. Sig, obviously a tourist, is suffering from memory loss and can’t remember where he is from. Together with Guti, they embark on a journey to recover Sig’s passport and identity and, in the meantime, work on Guti’s dream project: a river raft to rebuild Guti’s life.

“Hidden People is a fairy tale dramedy about new beginnings and unexpected friendships that can help us find our place under the sun, even if we must travel 4,000 kilometres to find it,” said director Miha Hočevar in a statement.

Hidden People is produced by Danijel Hočevar through Vertigo in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, and Backroom Productions (Serbia), Ursus Parvus (Iceland) and in collaboration with FS Viba Film. The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe - MEDIA, and RE-ACT Co-Development.

“The budget is estimated at 1.65 m EUR,” producer Danijel Hočevar told FNE.

The shooting took place in Ljubljana and also in Iceland, where the film had its world premiere at the Reykjavik IFF.

Miha Hočevar, born in 1963 in Ljubljana, is a Slovenian film director and screenwriter. He has directed five feature films, many of which have gained a cult status among Slovene movie-goers, especially his debut film Fuck It (2000, produced by Nora Production). His comedy films Going Our Way (2010) and Going Our Way 2 (2013, Vertigo) are 2nd and 5th all-time highest-grossing films in Slovenia, while TV crime series that he co-wrote, The Lake (2019, RTV Slovenija), Lenin’s Park (2022, RTV Slovenija) and Valley of Flowers (2022, RTV Slovenija), were amongst the most watched TV shows in their respective years. The third sequel of the Going Our Way film series is currently in development.

Production Information:

Producer:

Vertigo (Slovenia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Backroom Productions (Serbia)

Ursus Parvus (Iceland)

Film Studio Viba Film (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Miha Hočevar

Screenwriters: Srdjan Koljević, Miha Hočevar

DoP: Simon Tanšek

Editor: Jelena Maksimović

Composer: Uroš Buh

Production designer: Neža Zinajić

Costume designer: Nadja Bedjanič

Make-up artist: Mojca Gorogranc Petrushevska

Cast: Blaž Štef, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Luka Marčetić, Barbara Ribnikar, Ana Urbanc, Janez Hočevar, Igor Samobor, Gregor Gruden, Maja Boh, Oskar Perpar