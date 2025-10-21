FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2025: Little Trouble Girls

PORTOROŽ: Urška Djukić’s Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica is screening in the competition of the 28th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz, running 21 - 26 October 2025 in Portorož. This sensual coming-of-age first feature, which opened the Perspectives competition at the Berlinale 2025, has been chosen as Slovenian candidate for the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the Best International Feature Film category, as well as shortlisted for the European Film Awards .

Introverted 16-year-old Lucia joins her school’s choir and bonds with flirty Ana-Maria. During rehearsals at a countryside convent, her crush on a restoration worker strains friendships and awakens desires, leading her to question her beliefs and disrupt the choir’s fragile harmony.

This Slovenian/Italian/Croatian/Serbian coproduction received many international awards, including the FIPRESCI Award at the 75th Berlinale, Best Cinematography in the International Competition of the Tribeca Film Festival, and Young Jury Award as Best Film at the 24th Transylvania IFF.

Little Trouble Girls was produced by Jožko Rutar and Miha Černec through SPOK Films in coproduction with Staragara IT (Italy), 365 Films (Croatia), Non Aligned Films (Serbia), Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija and OINK (Slovenia), having Sister Productions (France) as associate producer. The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages, FS Viba, MiC – Ministerodella Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, and Creative Europe – MEDIA.

“The budget was around 1.8 m EUR,” producer Jožko Rutar told FNE.

The shooting took place in Cividale del Friuli and surroundings, as well as Ljubljana, Kamnik, Ig, and Žička Kartuzija in June and July 2022 as well as in January 2023.

The film was released in Slovenian cinemas on 3 March 2025 by Gustav Film, and has had 6,000 admissions to date. It is currently in theatrical distribution in the UK & Ireland, Italy, Czech Republic and Portugal, and it will start distribution in Spain and Croatia at the end of October 2025. The cinema distribution in the U.S. is scheduled for December 2025, while the distribution in Germany, France and Benelux will start in January 2026.

Heretic Outreach (Greece) handles world sales.

Urška Djukić, born 1986 in Ljubljana, is one of Slovenian most prominent young female directors. Her short film Granny’s Sexual Life has won over 50 awards, including the European Film Academy Award for Best Short Film in 2022, and the 2023 César Award for Best Animated Short Film. In 2019, Djukić participated in the 39th edition of Cannes Cinéfondation Residency, where she developed LittleTrouble Girls, later awarded as the best work-in-progress project at the Les Arcs Film Festival in December 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

SPOK Films (Slovenia)

Jožko Rutar:

Coproducers:

Staragara IT (Italy)

365 Films (Croatia)

Non Aligned Films (Serbia)

Nosorogi (Slovenia)

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

OINK (Slovenia)

Associate producer:

Sister Productions (France)

Credits:

Director: Urška Djukić

Screenwriter: Urška Djukić

Co-writer: Maria Bohr

DoP: Lev Predan Kowarski

Editor: Vladimir Gojun

Production designer: Vasja Kokelj

Costume designer: Gilda Venturini

Sound designer: Julij Zornik

Sound mixer: Ivan Antić

Make-up artist: Eva Uršič

Cast: Jara Sofija Ostan, Mina Švajger, Saša Tabaković, Nataša Burger, Staša Popović, Mateja Strle, Saša Pavček, Matia Casson, Lotos Vincenc Šparovec, Irena Tomažin