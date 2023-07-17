PRODUCTION: Croatian Documentary Snajka: Diary of Expectations in Postproduction

ZAGREB: Tea Vidović Dalipi is in final postproduction with her long documentary Snajka: Diary of Expectations, which is a coproduction between Croatia, Italy and Kosovo supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre .

The documentary follows the personal journey of the director and her husband Mirsad, who comes from an extremely traditional Roma family from Kosovo, while Tea stems from a modern, urban Croatian family.

Oliver Sertić is producing through Croatia’s Restart in coproduction with Stefano Tealdi through Italy’s STEfilm and Bujar Kabashi through Kosovo’s Möbius, and in association with Tabahana Film from Kosovo.

The budget is 215,000 EUR, with 55,000 received from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre through production and international cooperation grants. The Piemonte Film Fund awarded 5,000 EUR to the project, the City of Zagreb gave 4,000 EUR, and the City of Ferizaj 900 EUR. Presale and pitching awards amount to additional 1,500 EUR.

“After full ten years of shooting, we’re now working on securing presale deals. The film will be ready to enter the festival circulation in August 2023”, the producer Oliver Sertić told FNE.

Snajka: Diary of Expectations, which is the first long documentary by Tea Vidović Dalipi, was pitched and developed at IDFA Forum, BDC Discoveries, Docu Rough-Cut Boutique, ZagrebDox Pro and Last Stop Trieste.

Production Information:

Producer:

Restart (Croatia)

Oliver Sertić: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

STEfilm (Italy)

Möbius (Kosovo)

Credits:

Director: Tea Vidović Dalipi

DoPs: Tea Vidović Dalipi, Dinka Radonić

Additional camera: Eroll Bilibani, Nita Zeqiri, Anca Paunescu, Bojan Mrđenović, Vedran Senjanović, Damian Nenadić

Editor: Jelena Maksimović

Sound recordist: Hrvoje Radnić