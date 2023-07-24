FESTIVALS: Documentary Bigger Than Trauma Wins Pula Film Festival 2023

PULA: The documentary Bigger Than Trauma by Vedrana Pribačić won the Great Golden Arena for best film at the 70th Pula Film Festival , which took place 15 – 22 July 2023.

The awards for the films in the Croatian film and Croatian minority coproduction sections were announced in Pula's Little Roman Theater on 22 July 2023.

Thirteen titles competed in the Croatian film section and seven in the Croatian minority coproduction section.

The jury of the Croatian Independent Cinema Network presented its award in its first year to the film Only When I Laugh directed by Vanja Juranić.

Pula Pro, the industry section of the festival, included a showcase of Croatian feature films and documentaries in development/production, as well as pitches of scripts in development, round tables and industry talks.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Croatian Films Competition Section:

Great Golden Arena for Best Film:

Bigger Than Trauma (Croatia)

Directed by Vedrana Pribačić

Produced by Metar60

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Golden Arena for Best Director:

Juraj Lerotić for Safe Place (Croatia, Slovenia)

Produced by Pipser

Coproduced by Zelena zraka in collaboration with December

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT), the Slovenian Film Centre

Golden Arena for Best Screenplay:

Luka Rukavina and Rona Žulj for Cricket and Antoinette (Croatia)

Directed by Luka Rukavina

Produced by Diedra

Coproduced by Zagrebfilm

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Golden Arena for Best Leading Actress:

Tihana Lazović in Only When I Laugh (Croatia)

Directed by Vanja Juranić

Produced by Maxima film

Coproduced by Biberche

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe - MEDIA

Golden Arena for Best Leading Actor:

Goran Marković in Safe Place

Directed by Juraj Lerotić

Golden Arena for Best Cinematography:

Marko Brdar for Safe Place

Directed by Juraj Lerotić

Golden Arena for Best Editing:

Dubravka Turić for Traces (Croatia, Lithuania, Serbia)

Directed by Dubravka Turić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Tremora, Corona

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, HRT, Creative Europe – MEDIA

Breza Award for Best Debutant:

Josip Žuvan for directing the film Carbide (Croatia, Serbia)

Produced by Maxima film

Coproduced by Biberche

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actress:

Ivana Roščić in Carbide

Directed by Josip Žuvan

The Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actor:

Krešimir Mikić in Escort (Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia)

Directed by Lukas Nola

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Skopje Film Studio, Buka Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Croatian Radiotelevision, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

Golden Arena for Best Production Design:

Ivan Veljača for Escort

Directed by Lukas Nola

Golden Arena for Best Costume Design:

Ivana Zozola Vargović for The Diary of Pauline P. (Croatia)

Directed by Neven Hitrec

Produced by Jaka produkcija

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Golden Arena for Best Music:

Vjeran Šalamon and Coco Mosquito for Cricket and Antoinette

Directed by Luka Rukavina

Golden Arena for Best Special Effects:

Pleter fireworks for Carbide

Directed by Josip Žuvan

Golden Arena for Best Makeup:

Snježana Gorup for Traces

Directed by Dubravka Turić

Golden Arena for Best Sound Design:

Dubravka Premar for Traces

Directed by Dubravka Turić

Croatian Minority Coproductions:

Golden Arena for Best Croatian Minority Coproduction:

Labudović Files: Unaligned (Serbia, France, Croatia, Montenegro)

Directed by Mila Turajlić

Produced by Poppy Pictures, Survivance

Coproduced by Restart, Kino

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Golden Arena for Best Leading Actress:

Ksenia Marinković in Have You Seen This Woman? (Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluščević

Produced by Non-Aligned Films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Serbia, the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade, Dinaridi Film

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Golden Arena for Best Leading Actor:

Adnan Omerović in The Happiest Man in the World (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Vertigo, Terminal 3, Entre Chien et Loup, SCCA/Pro.ba, Beofilm

Supported by Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme, Eurimages, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Belgium Tax Shelter, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Fund Sarajevo

Golden Arena for Best Cinematography:

Aleksa Radunović, Marko Kažić and Milica Drinić for Have You Seen This Woman?

Directed by Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluščević

Other Awards:

Croatian Independent Cinema Network Award:

Only When I Laugh

Directed by Vanja Juranić

Marijan Rotar Award for Contribution to the Promotion of the Festival:

Archeological Museum of Istria

Vedran Šamanović Award:

David Gašo, the director of the short film Short Cut Grass

Award of the Filmmakers Association of Croatia for Lifetime Contribution to Film:

Branko Knez