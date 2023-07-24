24-07-2023

FESTIVALS: Documentary Bigger Than Trauma Wins Pula Film Festival 2023

    FESTIVALS: Documentary Bigger Than Trauma Wins Pula Film Festival 2023 credit: Pula FF

    PULA: The documentary Bigger Than Trauma by Vedrana Pribačić won the Great Golden Arena for best film at the 70th Pula Film Festival, which took place 15 – 22 July 2023.

    The awards for the films in the Croatian film and Croatian minority coproduction sections were announced in Pula's Little Roman Theater on 22 July 2023.

    Thirteen titles competed in the Croatian film section and seven in the Croatian minority coproduction section.

    The jury of the Croatian Independent Cinema Network presented its award in its first year to the film Only When I Laugh directed by Vanja Juranić.

    Pula Pro, the industry section of the festival, included a showcase of Croatian feature films and documentaries in development/production, as well as pitches of scripts in development, round tables and industry talks.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Croatian Films Competition Section:

    Great Golden Arena for Best Film:
    Bigger Than Trauma (Croatia)
    Directed by Vedrana Pribačić
    Produced by Metar60
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Golden Arena for Best Director:
    Juraj Lerotić for Safe Place (Croatia, Slovenia)
    Produced by Pipser
    Coproduced by Zelena zraka in collaboration with December
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT), the Slovenian Film Centre

    Golden Arena for Best Screenplay:
    Luka Rukavina and Rona Žulj for Cricket and Antoinette (Croatia)
    Directed by Luka Rukavina
    Produced by Diedra
    Coproduced by Zagrebfilm
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Golden Arena for Best Leading Actress:
    Tihana Lazović in Only When I Laugh (Croatia)
    Directed by Vanja Juranić
    Produced by Maxima film
    Coproduced by Biberche
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe - MEDIA

    Golden Arena for Best Leading Actor:
    Goran Marković in Safe Place
    Directed by Juraj Lerotić

    Golden Arena for Best Cinematography:
    Marko Brdar for Safe Place
    Directed by Juraj Lerotić

    Golden Arena for Best Editing:
    Dubravka Turić for Traces (Croatia, Lithuania, Serbia)
    Directed by Dubravka Turić
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by Tremora, Corona
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, HRT, Creative Europe – MEDIA

    Breza Award for Best Debutant:
    Josip Žuvan for directing the film Carbide (Croatia, Serbia)
    Produced by Maxima film
    Coproduced by Biberche
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

    Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actress:
    Ivana Roščić in Carbide
    Directed by Josip Žuvan

    The Golden Arena for Best Supporting Actor:
    Krešimir Mikić in Escort (Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia)
    Directed by Lukas Nola
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by Skopje Film Studio, Buka Production
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Croatian Radiotelevision, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

    Golden Arena for Best Production Design:
    Ivan Veljača for Escort
    Directed by Lukas Nola

    Golden Arena for Best Costume Design:
    Ivana Zozola Vargović for The Diary of Pauline P. (Croatia)
    Directed by Neven Hitrec
    Produced by Jaka produkcija
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Golden Arena for Best Music:
    Vjeran Šalamon and Coco Mosquito for Cricket and Antoinette
    Directed by Luka Rukavina

    Golden Arena for Best Special Effects:
    Pleter fireworks for Carbide
    Directed by Josip Žuvan

    Golden Arena for Best Makeup:
    Snježana Gorup for Traces
    Directed by Dubravka Turić

    Golden Arena for Best Sound Design:
    Dubravka Premar for Traces
    Directed by Dubravka Turić

    Croatian Minority Coproductions:

    Golden Arena for Best Croatian Minority Coproduction:
    Labudović Files: Unaligned (Serbia, France, Croatia, Montenegro)
    Directed by Mila Turajlić
    Produced by Poppy Pictures, Survivance
    Coproduced by Restart, Kino
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Golden Arena for Best Leading Actress:
    Ksenia Marinković in Have You Seen This Woman? (Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluščević
    Produced by Non-Aligned Films
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Serbia, the Faculty of Dramatic Arts  in Belgrade, Dinaridi Film
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Golden Arena for Best Leading Actor:
    Adnan Omerović in The Happiest Man in the World (North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark)
    Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
    Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
    Coproduced by Vertigo, Terminal 3, Entre Chien et Loup, SCCA/Pro.ba, Beofilm
    Supported by Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme, Eurimages, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Belgium Tax Shelter, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Fund Sarajevo

    Golden Arena for Best Cinematography:
    Aleksa Radunović, Marko Kažić and Milica Drinić for Have You Seen This Woman?
    Directed by Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluščević

    Other Awards:

    Croatian Independent Cinema Network Award:
    Only When I Laugh
    Directed by Vanja Juranić

    Marijan Rotar Award for Contribution to the Promotion of the Festival:
    Archeological Museum of Istria

    Vedran Šamanović Award:
    David Gašo, the director of the short film Short Cut Grass

    Award of the Filmmakers Association of Croatia for Lifetime Contribution to Film:
    Branko Knez

