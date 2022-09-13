FNE Oscar Watch 2023: Czech Republic Selects Il Boemo as Oscar Candidate

PRAGUE: The period drama Il Boemo by Petr Václav has been selected by the Czech Film and Television Academy ( CFTA ) as Czech Republic’s candidate for the 95th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a Czech/Italian/Slovak coproduction.

Il Boemo, which will have its world premiere in the main competition of the San Sebastian IFF (16 – 24 September 2022), was supported by the Czech Film Fund for both development and production with 948,000 EUR.

Set in the second half of the 18th century, Il Boemo tells the story of Josef Mysliveček, son of a Prague’s miller, who leaves for Italy to fulfil his dream and establish himself as a composer in the centre of European opera.

Petr Václav spent more than 10 years making his dream film which is produced by Jan Macola of Czech Mimesis Film in coproduction with Marco Alessi of Italian Dugong Films, Marek Urban of Slovak sentimentalfilm, as well as the Czech Television, Magiclab, Libor Winkler, Daniel Bergmann and Jan Menclík.

The project was supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Prague Film Fund, the Pilsen Region, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Film Foundation, Arte, MIBAC (Ministero della cultura), the Liguria Film Fund, the Veneto Film Fund and the Sicilia Film Fund.

