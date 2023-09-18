FNE Oscar Watch 2024: Montenegro Selects Sirin as Oscar Contender

PODGORICA: Senad Šahmanović’s debut feature Sirin has been selected as Montenegro‘s candidate for the 96th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a coproduction between Montenegro, Croatia, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and France.

The film written by Senad Šahmanović and Claudia Bottino questions expats identity by following Nathalie and her boss, who are on their way to the Balkans to solve a complex and unusual inheritance case. The deceased, who was from the Balkans but lived in America, has bequeathed a large sum to the Orthodox church in her hometown for the construction of a chapel in her name. Nathalie finds herself confronted with the uncomfortable parallels between her life and that of the deceased. The legal investigation thus shifts to a personal interrogation.

“What I would like to share with the audience is a very simple feeling, like the one contained in the fairy tales that our mothers told us before going to bed: the Slavic legend of Sirin, a strange hybrid creature whose identity is split in two: half-woman and half-bird,” Šahmanović said in a statement.

Danica Ćurčić, May-Linda Kosumović, Marko Baćović and Jasna Đuričić lead the cast.

The film was produced by Montenegrin Cut Up Films in coproduction with Croatian Sekvenca, Albanian On Film Production, Kosovar Buka Production, Bosnian Dokument and French Alliance de Production Cinématographique.

The Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Albanian National Center of Cinematography, the Kosovo Cinematography Center and Eurimages supported the project.