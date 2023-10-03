PRODUCTION: Montenegrin Director Nikola Vukčević Shoots Documentary on Jazz Musician Janko Nilović

PODGORICA: Montenegrin director Nikola Vukčević is currently in production with the long documentary The Sample: Return of Janko Nilović / THE SAMPLE: Povratak Janka Nilovića, which is supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro .

The film written by Nikola Vukčević together with Melina Pota follows the great jazz pianist and composer Janko Nilović, who was born in 1941 in Turkey to a Montenegrin father and a Greek mother, and who moved to Paris in 1960.

The Sample: Return of Janko Nilović was shot in France, Turkey and Montenegro, and it is produced by Milorad Radenović of Galileo Production.

“The film talks about the need to belong and to return to the land of the ancestors of a great French composer with Balkan/Montenegrin roots. His fascinating life story, translated into a screenplay structure, on which we worked with distinguished collaborators, has been an inspiration for us for several years”, reads a statement from Galileo Production.

Production Information:

Producer:

Galileo Production (Montenegro)

Credits:

Director: Nikola Vukčević

Scriptwriters: Nikola Vukčević, Melina Pota

DoP: Bane Kljajić

Cast: Janko Nilović