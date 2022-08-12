PRODUCTION: Vlad Petri in Postproduction with Romanian/Croatian Documentary Between Revolutions

BUCHAREST: Romanian director Vlad Petri is currently in postproduction with his long documentary Between Revolutions / Intre revolutii. This Romanian/Croatian coproduction is among the nine Central and Eastern European projects to be showcased at the Docu Talents from the East 2022 within the CineLink Industry Days on 15 August 2022.

The film made entirely from archival footage from Romania and Iran follows two women from both countries who become friends during their medical studies in Bucharest but are separated by the Iranian revolution of 1979.

“We think that this is an important film for nowadays because it focuses on the stories of women in two patriarchal societies, living between two of the most important revolutions of the 20th century. It is a film about hopes and utopias, about dreams and freedoms”, Vlad Petri told FNE.

Between Revolutions is produced by Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan through Romania’s Activ Docs production, in coproduction with Oliver Sertic through Croatia’s Restart, with support from the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Romanian Television (TVR) and the Doha Film Institute.

“The toughest thing in the production of the film was finding the right archives for the story”, Petri also said.

The project was pitched at FIPADOC Biarritz (France), participated in workshops: dok.incubator and First Cut Lab at Transilvania IFF, and had work in progress screenings at Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest FF (Romania) and One World Romania.

The estimated date of premiere is February 2023.

Discussions with various sales agents are underway, producer Monica Lăzurean-Gorgan told FNE. No Romanian distributor is attached yet.

Interested in political and social subjects, Vlad Petri has won three Romanian Gopo Awards: for best debut in 2015 with Bucharest, Where Are You Bucharest? / București, unde ești?, and twice for best short documentary with The Deer Passed in Front of Me / Cerbul a trecut prin fața mea in 2021 and The Same Dream / Același vis in 2021. He also won the Jury’s Special Mention in Sarajevo with The Same Dream in 2021.

Production Information:

Producer:

Activ Docs (Romania)

Coproducer:

Restart (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Vlad Petri

Scriptwriter: Vlad Petri

Editor: Andrei Gorgan