PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Filip Kovačević Shoots SF Adventure Absolution in English

BELGRADE: Young Serbian director Filip Kovačević is currently in production with his sophomore feature Absolution / Oprost, a SF adventure film shot in English. The cast is led by Dutch actor Jonas Smulders, Canadian actress Nina Kiri and Serbian actor Predrag Bjelac.

On the post-apocalyptic Earth, in the barren plains far removed from any larger fertile land, there is one human settlement left. People are dying out under the leadership of a priest who occasionally conducts human sacrifice rituals according to the widely spread belief that it will win the favour of the enigmatic Sun gods. When his mischievous younger sister Ebba finds a mysterious young woman buried in a strange capsule, Ethan, a capable young hunter, reluctantly brings her into the settlement.

The script has been written by Filip Kovačević, Filip Jevtić, Vladimir Mančić, Christopher Hatton and J. Daniel Shaffer.

Serbian actor Predrag Bjelac, known for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, told FNE: “The workdays are long, that's for sure. For the first two weeks, we filmed in the fields and it was very demanding because of the high temperatures. We had to make certain changes on the fly, but everything turned out as it should. Fortunately,the script is excellent, the young cast is talented, and my partners are excellent actors and actresses. Yes, I can relate to the character I am playing. Although, sometimes it is not necessary that you fully understand the world in which your character moves, but it is enough to have the desire that leads you through that world”.

Filip Kovacevic, Đorđe Stanković and Vukota Antunović are producing the film. It is produced by Belgrade’s Void Pictures and coproduced by Telekom Serbia. Prior to the shooting, the project was supported by Film Center Serbia. No financial or budget details have been revealed so far.

The shooting started on 10 August and will wrap on 10 October 2024. The film is shot at Studio Šimanovci, the mining pits of Kolubara, Avala, the railway tunnel of Karaburma and the Kalemegdan fortress.

Absolution is expected to premiere internationally in September 2025.

Production Information:

Producer:

Void Pictures (Serbia)

Vuk Antunović

Coproducer:

Telekom Srbija (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Filip Kovačević

Scriptwriters: Filip Kovačević, Filip Jevtić, Vladimir Mančić, Christopher Hatton, J. Daniel Shaffer

DoP: Đorđe Stojiljković

Cast: Jonas Smulders, Nina Kiri, Predrag Bjelac, Klara Hrvanović, Riaze Foster Elba, Marija Karan, Miloš Timotijević, Darko Perić, Paul Leonard Murray