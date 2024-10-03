PRODUCTION: Marko Novaković Shoots Psychological Thriller Accomplices

BELGRADE: Serbian director Marko Novaković is filming his fifth feature, Accomplices / Saučesnici, which is a coproduction of Serbia, Croatia and North Macedonia, supported by all three national film centres and using Serbian, Croatian, Macedonian, Montenegrin and Bosnian actors.

At the same time, a 4-episode TV series under the same title is being coproduced for Telekom Srbija.

The script written by Ognjen Obradović folows Sofija and Branko, whose idyllic married life suddenly changes after a car accident. As Branko's influence in a small town helps them get away without consequences, it is increasingly difficult for Sofija to accept the reality and the consequences of an event that is haunting them both.

“Exploring a person's conscience and how it affects each individual, and also the close human relationships, is mostly why I was attracted to the script. The plot takes place in a small town, where people are more directly connected, so the relationships between the characters are much more personal. The mechanisms of corruption and cover-up in such environments are tied to a narrow circle of people, they are carried out faster, more quietly, despite the fact that everyone knows everything about what is rumored and especially of that what is kept silent”, director Marko Novaković told FNE.

The cast consists of Serbian actors Nevena Nerandžić, Radovan Vujović, Zlatan Vidović, Milica Janevski, Danica Ristovski, Zoran Cvijanović and Anica Dobra, as well as Stojan Matavulj and Hana Japundžić (Croatia), Sara Klimoska (North Macedonia), Petar Novaković (Montenegro) and Faketa Selihbegović Avdagić (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

The film is produced by the Serbian actor, producer and film director Lazar Ristovski through his company Zillion film, in coproduction with Croatia’s Inter Film and North Macedonia’s Kino oko.

The project has been supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and the North Macedonia Film Agency. The feature’s budget is 853,000 EUR, Lazar Ristovski told FNE.

The shooting started on 3 September 2024 and is scheduled to wrap during October 2024.

Production Information:

Producer:

Zillion film (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Inter Film (Croatia)

Kino oko (North Macedonia)

Telekom Serbia (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Marko Novaković

Scriptwriter: Ognjen Obradović

DoP: Bojan Rakić, SAS

Editor: Petar Šumonja

Production designer: Irena Marjanov

Costume designer: Snežabna Karl

Cast: Nevena Nerandžić, Radovan Vujović, Zlatan Vidović, Milica Janevski, Danica Ristovski, Zoran Cvijanović, Anica Dobra, Stojan Matavulj, Hana Japundžić, Sara Klimoska, Petar Novaković, Faketa Selihbegović Avdagić