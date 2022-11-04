PRODUCTION: Dean Radovanović Starts Production on Serbian/Estonian Second Hand People

BELGRADE: Young Serbian filmmaker Dean Radovanović has started the production of his debut feature Second Hand People / Polovni ljudi. The film is being made as a Serbian/Estonian coproduction, supported by Film Center Serbia and the Estonian Film Institute .

The script penned by Dean Radovanović focuses on the seductive and enigmatic media mogul Dragan Ivanović, who is orchestrating a coup against the current government in favour of the radical right wingers. Upon receiving a call from his younger brother and his new girlfriend, Dragan returns to his hometown to reconsider his estranged relationship with his neurotic brother, as well as his seemingly harmonious romance.

Hungarian-born, Berlin and Tallinn-based cinematographer Peter Kollanyi is lensing. The cast includes: Bojan Žirović, Miloš Lazić, Branka Katić, Srđan Miletić, Minja Peković, Ljubomir Bandović, Vladica Milosavljević and Nenad Ćirić.

Ramona Plazinić of Belgrade’s Nulta tačka and Veli Valentin Rajasaar of Tallinn’s Munchhausen Production are producing.

The shooting started in the Serbian town of Kraljevo on 30 October 2022 and it will continue over the course of four and a half weeks in Kraljevo with one additional shooting week in Belgrade.

Production Information:

Producers:

Nulta tačka (Serbia)

Ramona Plazinić

Munchhausen Production (Estonia)

Credits:

Director: Dean Radovanović

Scriptwriter: Dean Radovanović

DoP: Peter Kollanyi

Cast: Bojan Žirović, Miloš Lazić, Branka Katić, Srđan Miletić, Minja Peković, Ljubomir Bandović, Vladica Milosavljević, Nenad Ćirić